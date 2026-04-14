Resilience Is a Muscle: New Book and Podcast Support WCTD Mission

Resilience Is a Muscle by Laurie Carey, releasing April 21, supports the mission of We Connect The Dots. Laurie Carey, founder of We Connect The Dots, shares her new book Resilience Is a Muscle, with proceeds supporting the organization’s mission Laurie Carey, founder of We Connect The Dots and Nebula Academy and author of Resilience Is a Muscle We Connect The Dots Nebula Academy logo

Proceeds from Laurie Carey’s new book & podcast support We Connect The Dots’ mission to build resilience skills for AI-driven future of work, education, & life.

Resilience is what allows us to adapt, learn, and turn disruption into opportunity, especially as AI transforms how we work, learn, and connect.” — Laurie Carey, Founder of We Connect The Dots & Nebula Academy

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- We Connect The Dots WCTD is proud to announce the upcoming release of Resilience Is a Muscle , a powerful new book by founder Laurie Carey, set to release on April 21, alongside a companion podcast that is already available to listeners.At a time when artificial intelligence is reshaping the workplace, education systems, and personal relationships, Resilience Is a Muscle offers a timely and practical guide to navigating uncertainty and change. Drawing on decades of experience in workforce development and education, Carey explores how resilience can be developed as a skill, one that empowers individuals to adapt, grow, and thrive in the face of disruption.Proceeds from the book will directly support the mission of We Connect The Dots, a nonprofit organization dedicated to preparing individuals with the skills needed to succeed in an evolving digital economy. Through programs that focus on career readiness, technology, and human skills, WCTD has helped thousands of learners build pathways to opportunity.The companion podcast is already live and brings these ideas to life through conversations, insights, and real world examples. The podcast explores resilience across multiple dimensions, from navigating career transitions and embracing AI in the workplace to strengthening communication and relationships in everyday life. Together, the book and podcast create an accessible and ongoing resource for anyone looking to future proof their skills and mindset.“As we have seen with previous waves of innovation like the rise of the internet and social media, change can feel overwhelming, but it also creates opportunity,” said Laurie Carey, founder of WCTD and Nebula Academy. “Resilience is what allows us to move forward, learn what is new, and use it to our advantage. This book and podcast are about helping people do exactly that.”Nebula Academy, the for profit partner organization to WCTD, supports this initiative by expanding access to training and resources that align with workforce needs. Together, the organizations are committed to bridging the gap between education and industry while ensuring individuals are equipped not just with technical knowledge, but with the resilience required to succeed long term.Early supporters are invited to pre order Resilience Is a Muscle ahead of its April 21 release and be part of advancing WCTD’s mission. By doing so, they are not only gaining access to valuable insights, but also contributing to programs that empower learners to build confidence, adaptability, and career ready skills.To learn more about the book, the podcast, and how to support the mission, visit https://www.nebulaacademy.com/landing

Resilience is a Muscle Podcast

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