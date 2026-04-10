Shawn Douglas Robert Bavilla Convicted of Two Counts of Sexual Assault in the Second Degree

April 9, 2026

(Anchorage, Alaska) - Yesterday, an Anchorage jury found 27-year-old Shawn Douglas Robert Bavilla guilty of two counts of Sexual Assault in the Second Degree.

The convictions stemmed from conduct occurring on Jan. 1, 2019. Bavilla had been at the victim’s residence, and both were drinking alcohol. The victim passed out, and woke up to Bavilla sexually assaulting him. Bavilla and the victim are related, and the victim initially did not report this sexual assault in part because it would create conflict within the family. However, in March of 2023, the victim came forward and reported the sexual assault to Anchorage Police Department.

Detective Torres with the Anchorage Police Department Special Victims Unit interviewed Bavilla, who admitted to anal intercourse and also confessed that he had performed fellatio on the victim while he was asleep. Bavilla acknowledged that the victim had been unaware of these acts and had never consented to any sexual relationship or act.

Bavilla is in the custody of the Department of Corrections and being held on a no-bail status pending his sentencing, which is currently scheduled for Aug. 7, 2026. Bavilla faces a sentence range of 5 to 15 years for each count.

The case was prosecuted by Anchorage Assistant District Attorney Tylor Schmitt, with paralegal Christiana Peter. The case was investigated by the Anchorage Police Department Special Victims Unit with assistance from Patrol Officers.

The District Attorney’s Office thanks the victim for his bravery in coming forward and testifying at trial. As well as APD for their excellent work on this case.

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Department Media Contact: Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.