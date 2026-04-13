Fertility & Women's Health Advocate Spotlights Infertility Journey and Memoir During WSFL TV's ‘The Morning Rush’

Cameron Dobbs, Host and Producer WSFL-TV; Dr. Marline C. Duroseau, Fertility & Women's Health Advocate, Resilience Expert, Author, Coach, & TEDx Speaker

HOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following her appearances in Las Vegas this month and leading multiple vibrant events in South Florida, Dr. Marline C. Duroseau , a nationally-acclaimed speaker best known for her TEDx Raleigh talk “The Secret Battle Behind Powerful Women Leaders,” is appearing during a special segment airing during WSFL TV’s ‘ Morning Rush ’ hosted by Cameron Dobbs. This segment, airing just before National Infertility Awareness Week, not only discusses her experiences with infertility, but how she has transformed her pain into a powerful memoir, spotlighting the importance of resilience and building yourself back from the ground up.Dr. Marline’s segment and commercial about her memoir " It'll Happen By 30: A Relentless Journey of Faith | Delayed But Not Denied " amplifies a journey through one of the most painful experiences a family can endure- the loss of a child, as well as infertility, resilience, and rebuilding one’s life. After years of IVF struggles, as well as the death of her infant daughter Angel, Dr. Marline struggles to preserve her faith, fighting against the universe’s ups and downs in order to reclaim her identity and spirit. In the segment, Dr. Marline will offer a brief glimpse into the lifestyle changes that shaped her journey, setting the stage for her commercial where she shares how her story now supports others facing similar pain.During her interview with Cameron Dobbs, she provides a refreshed look at her memoir, highlighting how it can help everyday viewers who may be working to overcome their own battles. The interview debuted Thursday, April 9th during Morning Rush on WSFL TV 39 with an encore showing set for Monday, April 13th. Additionally, a special commercial displaying where people can find Dr. Marline’s work will begin airing on Monday, March 30th.“I am incredibly thankful to Cameron Dobbs and her team at WSFL TV for this opportunity,” said Dr. Marline C. Duroseau. “Being able to share my story is truly an honor, and I hope those at home who may be dealing with infertility can feel a sense of renewed support.”“The resources to guide you on your own journey are out there- you just need to find them,” added Dr. Mar. “I’m proud I can be part of the healing process for so many.”View the full segment here: https://www.wsfltv.com/news/local-news/advocate-shares-15-year-infertility-journey-to-help-women-in-leadership-build-resilience-and-support About Dr. Marline C. Duroseau:Dr. Marline C. Duroseau, affectionately known as "Dr. Mar," is an established financial leadership executive, Fertility & Women’s Health Advocate, Resilience Expert, TEDx Speaker, Coach, and Award-Winning Author. The current Managing Director of HR & Leadership Development at Brandon Hall Group, Duroseau has received national coverage for her TEDx Raleigh talk “The Secret Battle Behind Powerful Women Leaders” that shined a spotlight on the hidden personal struggles of women leaders, as well as the importance of embracing vulnerability and disruption in order to unlock powerful, empathetic leadership.In addition to speaking engagements, Dr. Mar is a dedicated author, with her memoir It'll Happen By 30: A Relentless Journey of Faith | Delayed But Not Denied [amazon.com] delving deep into her experiences with infertility, the loss of her daughter Angel, and how she worked to pick up the pieces while inspiring hope for countless others who have faced similar trials.To learn more about Dr. Marline, visit:Website: https://www.mcdbe.com/ [mcdbe.com]LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mcdbe/ [linkedin.com]Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mcdbe/?hl=en [instagram.com]@mcdbe / @angelsgracefoundationYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@marlineduroseau2293/videos [youtube.com]

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