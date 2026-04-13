Ballast Books Announces Haunted by Heroes, a Follow-Up to the NYT Bestseller Fearless by Eric Blehm

Haunted by Heroes Eric Blehm Ballast Books Logo Valor Press Logo

New Eric Blehm book honors the SEAL Team 6 heroes of Extortion 17 and expands the story behind the NYT bestseller Fearless.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ballast Books, through its military imprint Valor Press, is proud to announce the pending publication of Haunted by Heroes, a gripping and deeply personal new work from New York Times bestselling author Eric Blehm, whose blockbuster book Fearless—the unforgettable portrait of Navy SEAL Adam Brown, revered within the SEAL community—is now being adapted for the big screen by Lionsgate and Kingdom Story Company.

In Haunted by Heroes: Honoring SEAL Team 6, Extortion 17, and the Fearless Operators Who Didn’t Come Home, Blehm pulls back the curtain on the origins of Fearless to highlight the extraordinary men who trusted him with Adam Brown’s story. Drawn from firsthand interviews conducted before their final deployment, Haunted by Heroes is built from the voices and words of the warriors who spoke selflessly to ensure Adam's story was told right, before they too gave their lives in Afghanistan.

Fifteen years later, Blehm returns to those transcripts with a singular purpose: to ensure their words and stories live on. “They trusted me with Adam’s story before they deployed, not knowing what lay ahead,” said Blehm. “This book is my way of honoring that trust—of making sure their voices and their words live on and that their legacy never dies.”

Scheduled for release on August 6, 2026—the 15-year anniversary of Extortion 17, the deadliest loss in Naval Special Warfare history—Haunted by Heroes stands as both a tribute and a reckoning.

The publication marks a significant collaboration between Ballast Books, its imprint Valor Press, and Blehm, one of the most respected voices in military nonfiction. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to telling stories of service with authenticity, depth, and reverence.

“We are honored to publish this extraordinary work,” said Andy Symonds, President & Publisher at Ballast Books. “Eric Blehm has written something truly unique—a book that not only continues to honor Adam Brown, but also the men who made his story possible and who are no longer here to speak for themselves.”

With a narrative that is as intimate as it is powerful, Haunted by Heroes offers readers a new look into the world of elite warriors—not through battlefield exploits alone, but through the lasting impact of their words, their trust, and their sacrifice.

Haunted by Heroes is available for pre-order now in hardcover, paperback, ebook, and audiobook formats. Signed copies available at: www.ballastbooks.com



About the Author

Eric Blehm is the award-winning author of the New York Times and Wall Street Journal bestsellers Fearless and The Only Thing Worth Dying For. His book Fearless tells the heartrending and inspiring story of Navy SEAL Adam Brown, and with Haunted by Heroes, Blehm returns to the story, turning his focus to the men who helped bring Adam Brown’s life to light: elite members of SEAL Team 6 who were later killed in one of the deadliest single-day losses of the war in Afghanistan. The book reflects Blehm’s enduring commitment to telling the stories behind the story—and to honoring those who lived them.

About Ballast Books

Ballast Books is an independent publisher specializing in compelling nonfiction, memoirs, investigative works, and impactful stories that challenge prevailing narratives. Based in West Palm Beach, Florida, Ballast is committed to elevating voices with something to say—and the courage to say it.

About Valor Press

Valor Press, an imprint of Ballast Books, is dedicated to publishing books and elevating the stories of veterans, military families, and first responders. Valor champions authentic stories of service, sacrifice, leadership, and patriotism.



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