Quantoz becomes Europe’s leading stablecoin issuer with five licensed tokens, adding Polish Złoty and British Pound

PLNQ GBPQ

Quantoz launches PLNQ and GBPQ, reaching five regulated tokens and partnering with Zodia Markets for institutional distribution.

Stablecoins are becoming a foundational layer for global commerce, but trust, regulation and currency coverage will determine which providers succeed.” — Arnoud Star Busmann

UTRECHT, NETHERLANDS, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quantoz Payments B.V. (Quantoz), the Netherlands headquartered payments technology company, is pleased to announce the launch of PLNQ and GBPQ, two new Electronic Money Tokens (EMTs) designed to be compliant with MiCA regulation. The two new currencies join the company’s existing EUR- and USD-denominated stablecoins, making Quantoz the first EU issuer under MiCA with more than 3 licensed coins in the EU.

These additions reflect a broader structural shift in global payments, where stablecoins are increasingly emerging as a core settlement layer for cross-border commerce. With PLNQ and GBPQ, Quantoz is extending its regulated infrastructure to two of Europe’s most strategically important non-euro economies. They will enable businesses to operate seamlessly across both eurozone and non-eurozone markets and settle 24/7 with their counterparties.

PLNQ and GBPQ will in the first instance be issued on Ethereum, but are scheduled to join Quantoz’ other EMTs on Polygon, Stellar, XRPL, Algorand and Xahau.

For corporates and financial institutions, this unlocks a new model for treasury and payments: real-time, programmable, and fully regulated digital money across multiple currencies, all accessible through a single provider.



Arnoud Star Busmann, CEO of Quantoz Payments, commented:

“Stablecoins are becoming a foundational layer for global commerce, but trust, regulation and currency coverage will determine which providers succeed. With PLNQ and GBPQ, we are expanding our platform to support more currencies that matter for real-world trade and payments across Europe. ”



Quantoz is working with Zodia Markets, the institutional digital asset trading business, to support the initial distribution of PLNQ and GBPQ. Through this partnership institutional clients can access the new stablecoins via Zodia Markets’ OTC desk; enabling local on- and off-ramps into regulated European digital money infrastructure.



Nick Philpott, CEO of Zodia Markets, said:

“We are seeing growing demand from institutional clients for regulated digital assets that can support real-world payment and settlement use cases. Our partnership with Quantoz enables clients to access their EURQ, USDQ and their new PLNQ/ GBPQ stablecoins effectively, including from markets outside of Europe. This will allow for new seamless cross-border flows.”



Since launching EURQ and USDQ in November 2024, Quantoz has rapidly established itself as a leading provider of regulated digital money infrastructure in Europe. The two existing tokens have processed more than $50 billion in cumulative trading volume, with recent daily volumes of around $60 million.

With five regulated tokens spanning euro, dollar, pound and złoty, Quantoz is uniquely positioned to support the next generation of global payment flows where money moves instantly, across borders, and within a trusted European regulatory framework.



"This press release is directed exclusively to persons located in the European Union and the European Economic Area. This communication does not constitute a financial promotion or an invitation to invest in the United Kingdom within the meaning of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. Persons located in the United Kingdom should not act upon or rely on the contents of this announcement.”



About Quantoz Payments

Founded in 2015, Quantoz N.V. is a financial technology company. Its subsidiary, Quantoz Payments, was founded in 2021 and issues USDQ, a US dollar backed E-Money Token (EMT) and two euro-backed EMTs, EURQ and EURD, and PLNQ and GBPQ backed by Polish złoty and British pound, within the European Economic Area. These EMTs facilitate fast, cheap, transparent and secure blockchain technology based payments.

Incorporated in the Netherlands, the Company holds an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) license from the Dutch supervisory authority, the Dutch Central Bank. The funds received in exchange for the e-money tokens are held by Stichting Quantoz, a bankruptcy remote entity, which ensures that these funds are safeguarded following the requirements of MiCAR. The e-money tokens in circulation are fully backed 1-to-1 with fiat and highly liquid financial instruments. In addition, the Company is required to hold at least an additional 2% of reserves on its balance sheet.

About Zodia Markets

Zodia Markets is a digital asset platform reengineering how institutional capital moves. It offers digital asset trading across multiple currencies, settling near-real-time for institutional and professional clients. Backed from inception by SC Ventures, the innovation arm of Standard Chartered, and OSL Group, Asia’s leading digital asset company, the firm bridges traditional foreign exchange and digital markets to enable real-time cross-border flows with operational certainty.

Supporting over 80 digital assets and 21 fiat currencies, Zodia Markets provides deep liquidity, seamless execution and T+0 settlement capability. With entities in the UK, Ireland, Jersey, Abu Dhabi and Dubai the firm is also developing a modular stablecoin infrastructure helping to deliver programmable, multi-currency settlement solutions for the next evolution of capital markets.

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