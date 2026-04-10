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Wyoming Transportation Commission to meet April 15-16

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Wyoming Transportation Commission will meet Wednesday, April 15 for an education session beginning at 2:00 p.m., and on Thursday, April 16 for its regular business meeting beginning at 8:30 a.m. via Zoom and in person at WYDOT University, 5300 Bishop Blvd., Cheyenne.

The meeting's purpose is to address the topics noted on the attached agenda and vote on them when appropriate.

Commissioners will attend dinner with WYDOT staff on April 15, but no official business will be conducted.

To join the business meeting virtually, or to view the meeting materials, visit the Transportation Commission webpage and click on the corresponding hyperlink.

For more information about the meeting, please contact the Transportation Commission secretary at (307) 777-4007. 

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Wyoming Transportation Commission to meet April 15-16

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