Wolven Industries Founder Issues Public Challenge to Andrew Tate as Part of Strategic Fundraising Initiative

Wolven Industries company logo for security and defense technologies

Founder Mike Norton leverages a high-visibility cultural moment to drive awareness and funding for next-generation security and defense technologies.

Masculinity is not about terrorizing women and flaunting how much money you make. It is about serving a specific role in society that makes our civilization a truly better place to live in.” — Mike Norton

RIGA, LATVIA, April 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mike Norton, founder of Wolven Industries, has issued a public challenge to internet personality Andrew Tate for a mixed martial arts exhibition match, positioning the event as a high-visibility fundraising and awareness initiative to support the company’s next phase of growth.

Wolven Industries, a technology company focused on advanced security and defense systems for civilian and government applications, with its manufacturing base being built in Latvia, is currently expanding its research and development efforts, including innovations in home security infrastructure and emerging military technology.

Norton, who has trained in mixed martial arts for over two decades across the United States, Europe, and China, stated that the proposed exhibition match is intended to serve as more than entertainment.

“Mr. Tate has done nothing to me personally,” Norton said. “This challenge is about creating a moment that captures public attention and redirects it toward something truly meaningful, a symbolic message that is encapsulated in both the fight and the technologies we develop that protect the people, families, and communities of our civilization. The mission of Wolven Industries is to defend our civilization. So, this whole thing thematically fits.”

The public challenge comes amid growing public interest in influencer-driven combat sports, where high-profile matches have demonstrated the ability to generate significant global viewership and revenue. Norton’s proposal emphasizes a model in which cultural attention is leveraged to support real-world innovation and mission-driven initiatives for scientific invention.

Unlike traditional celebrity matchups that rely heavily on established name recognition, Norton positions himself as a “low-risk, high-return” participant for event organizers, citing his extensive training background and willingness to participate at a fraction of typical promotional costs.

The proposed event is expected to attract interest from major streaming platforms and organizers, including personalities such as Adin Ross, who have previously been involved in high-visibility online events.

Norton added that the broader message behind the initiative centers on accountability, discipline, and the responsible use of strength.

“Masculinity is not about terrorizing women and flaunting how much money you make,” he said. “It is about serving a specific role in society that makes our civilization a truly better place to live in.”

Proceeds and attention generated from the event would contribute to Wolven Industries’ ongoing fundraising efforts as the company seeks to accelerate development and deployment of its security technologies.

Wolven Industries is currently engaging with investors, partners, and strategic collaborators who align with its mission to advance protective technologies for both civilian and institutional use.

About Wolven Industries

Wolven Industries is a technology company focused on developing next-generation security and defense solutions, including advanced home protection systems and anti-drone technologies. The company operates at the intersection of engineering, applied physics, and real-world security challenges.

Media Contact:

Mike Norton

Wolven Industries

[michael@wolvenindustries.com]

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Mike Norton Challenges Andrew Tate To An MMA Match!

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