Nassau Suffolk Water Commissioners' Association (NSWCA) Elects New 2026 Board

NSWCA logo 2026 NSWCA Board Commissioners, from left to right: Secretary Rodney Caines (Westbury Water District), 2nd Vice President Scott A. Greco (Bethpage Water District), President Michael E. Mazzola (Massapequa Water District), Treasurer Michael J. Kosinski (Ro Michael E. Mazzola, NSWCA 2026 Board President

Massapequa Water District Commissioner Michael E. Mazzola Named Board President

CARLE PLACE, NY, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Nassau Suffolk Water Commissioners’ Association (NSWCA) announced the election of its 2026 board and board president during a recent association meeting, reaffirming its commitment to strong local leadership and responsible water stewardship across Nassau and Suffolk Counties.

The newly elected 2026 NSWCA board includes President Michael E. Mazzola of the Massapequa Water District; 1st Vice President Joseph Perry of the South Huntington Water District; 2nd Vice President Scott A. Greco of the Bethpage Water District; Treasurer Michael J. Kosinski of the Roslyn Water District; and Secretary Rodney Caines of the Westbury Water District.

Commenting on the transition, President Mazzola recognized 2025 NSWCA president and current Bethpage Water District Commissioner John Coumatos, stating, “Commissioner Coumatos’ leadership and dedication made a lasting impact on our association and the communities we serve. His commitment to collaboration helped advance important conversations around water quality, infrastructure, and long-term planning. On behalf of the NSWCA, we thank Commissioner Coumatos for his service and continued contributions to the water industry.”

About Nassau Suffolk Water Commissioners’ Association (NSWCA):

Organized and chartered in 1981, the Nassau Suffolk Water Commissioners’ Association (NSWCA) is comprised of water commissioners elected by voters in each of the 21 Nassau County and Suffolk County water districts. The NSWCA is dedicated to promoting environmental excellence and best practices, as well as maintaining the highest standards of water quality and supply. The Nassau Suffolk Water Commissioners’ Association sponsors regular educational meetings and trainings on topics that include compliance, the environment, security, economics, conservation, sustainability, remediation, water treatment, and aquifer health, among other issues germane to water utilities.

Agency Contact

For more information about this news release or matters related to NSWCA, please contact:

Gary Cucchi, President (PMG Strategic, Inc.)

Office: 631.756.7160

Mobile: 516.721.3709

Email: gcucchi@pmgstrategic.com

PHOTO CREDIT:

Alex Wolff Photography

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