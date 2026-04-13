Chicago Event Management and GivenGain Form Strategic Partnership to Advance the Future of Endurance Fundraising

GivenGain x Chicago Event Management (CEM)

GivenGain to power the Bank of America Chicago Marathon and Chicago Distance Series, building on its role behind Boston Marathon presented by Bank of America

We believe endurance and mass participation sports are entering a new chapter, one where events, communities, and charitable impact are more connected than ever before.” — Johannes van Eeden, Founder and CEO of GivenGain

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GivenGain today announced a strategic partnership with Chicago Event Management (CEM) to serve as the official fundraising platform for the Bank of America Chicago Distance Series, including the Bank of America Chicago Marathon , a key a member of the Abbott World Marathon Majors.The partnership represents a defining step forward in the evolution of endurance fundraising, as one of the world’s largest and most established charity programs transitions to a globally scalable purpose-built platform to support participants, charities, and donors at scale.Through this partnership, GivenGain will power fundraising across CEM’s full portfolio of events, enabling a more seamless and integrated experience for participants while expanding global donor reach and improving fundraising performance. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to modernizing the event experience and unlocking new opportunities for charities, participants, and donors.“We believe endurance and mass participation sports are entering a new chapter, one where events, communities, and charitable impact are more connected than ever before,” said Johannes van Eeden, Founder and CEO of GivenGain. “Through events like the Bank of America Chicago Marathon, CEM has long set the standard in bringing those elements together. What makes this partnership so powerful is a shared belief in what this space can become, and the opportunity to help more runners turn every finish line into something that goes even further for the causes they care about.”GivenGain powers fundraising for endurance events in more than 30 countries worldwide and serves as the official fundraising platform for the Bank of America Boston Marathon Official Charity Program. At the 129th Boston Marathon presented by Bank of America, fundraising on the GivenGain platform supported hundreds of nonprofit organizations and thousands of fundraisers who collectively raised more than $50 million for charitable causes. As Boston Marathon week approaches, this year’s event is already on track to surpass that total. During this year’s Boston Marathon Giving Day alone, more than $2.1 million was raised in just 24 hours.GivenGain will also integrate with CEM’s registration infrastructure, enabling runners to more easily begin their fundraising journey earlier in the process. Combined with GivenGain’s global reach and real-time reporting capabilities, the platform is designed to expand donor access, increase engagement, and support long-term fundraising growth.“We remain committed to thoughtfully evolving and strengthening the Bank of America Chicago Distance Series charity program for the long term,” said Michael Nishi, Chief Operating Officer of Chicago Event Management. “Our partnership with GivenGain enables us to combine modern technology with global reach to deliver a seamless, elevated experience for our charity partners and participants—while preserving the community-driven impact that has always defined this program.”The Bank of America Chicago Distance Series charity program connects thousands of runners with hundreds of nonprofit organizations each year and is widely recognized as one of the most influential programs in endurance sports. With the implementation of GivenGain, CEM is further strengthening its ability to support charities through modern technology, global reach, and a platform designed specifically for endurance fundraising.Together, GivenGain and CEM are setting a new standard for how endurance charity programs are powered, one that reflects the scale, ambition, and global nature of today’s endurance events.About GivenGain:GivenGain is a mission-led, global fundraising technology platform trusted by many of the world’s leading endurance events, charities, and brands to power fundraising at scale. From marathons to mass participation events, GivenGain enables organizations to connect runners, donors, and causes through seamless, borderless fundraising experiences. GivenGain operates as a hybrid model, combining nonprofit governance with proprietary technology and innovation entities that allow the organization to build, scale, and partner as a world-class tech platform.Learn more at givengain.comAbout Chicago Event Management:Chicago Event Management (CEM) is a leader in the endurance industry, best known for its production of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon, a member of the Abbott World Marathon Majors. Since its founding in 1996, CEM has worked closely with community partners and leaders in event production to create world-renowned events in the heart of Chicago. Its portfolio includes citywide road races and wellness events that emphasize safety, sustainability, and community impact. To learn more about Chicago Event Management, visit cemevent.com.

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