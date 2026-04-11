Results Diagnostics Expands Specialized Lab Services for Behavioral Health and SUD Facilities Nationwide

Las Vegas-Based COLA-Accredited Lab Provides LCMS Toxicology Testing Billed Directly to Insurance

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Results Diagnostics LLC, a COLA-accredited clinical diagnostics laboratory based in Las Vegas, Nevada, today announced the expansion of its specialized laboratory services for behavioral health programs, substance use disorder (SUD) treatment facilities, and pain management clinics across the United States.The company provides liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LCMS) toxicology testing — the gold standard for definitive drug identification — with all testing billed directly to Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial insurance. No out-of-pocket cost to facilities.Meeting a Critical Gap in Clinical TestingBehavioral health and pain management programs increasingly require documentation-grade drug testing that can withstand regulatory scrutiny from state licensing boards, DEA auditors, and Medicaid managed care organizations. Standard immunoassay cup tests cannot identify specific compounds, distinguish between substances in the same drug class, or detect emerging threats like Xylazine (tranq) and designer benzodiazepines.Results Diagnostics' LCMS platform includes: a 19-analyte opioid panel including fentanyl and fentanyl analogues; an 11-analyte benzodiazepine panel detecting designer compounds missed by immunoassay; Xylazine (Tranq) detection included as standard; MAT adherence monitoring with buprenorphine/norbuprenorphine ratio reporting; and ETG/ETS alcohol monitoring with an 80-hour detection window.Simple Partnership ModelFacilities sign a Lab Services Agreement with a 30-day termination clause and receive collection supplies at no charge. All lab services are billed directly to insurance — no invoices to the facility."Behavioral health and pain management programs are operating under more regulatory pressure than ever," said Michael Powers, Owner of Results Diagnostics LLC. "LCMS results are the standard that auditors, licensing boards, and payers are moving toward. We make that standard accessible to every program, regardless of size."AccreditationResults Diagnostics holds CLIA certification (#29D2310339) and COLA accreditation (#33493) — a voluntary, peer-reviewed standard requiring on-site inspection beyond the federal CLIA baseline. The lab also participates in CAP proficiency testing.Results Diagnostics LLC is headquartered at 5580 S. Fort Apache Rd, Suite 120, Las Vegas, NV 89148. For more information: results-dx.com | 702-830-5100 | info@results-dx.com

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