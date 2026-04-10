DEBORAH PRATT BURNS PERSONAL FINANCE EDUCATOR LAUNCHES THE FIRST FINANCIAL EDUCATION AND ESTATE PLANNING CONSULTANCY

Behavioral Finance Educator and Prosperity Mentor Deborah Pratt Burns Lauches First-of-its-Kind Financial Education and Estate Planning Consultancy.

FINANCIAL EDUCATION AND ESTATE PLANNING CONSULTANCY LAUNCHED WITH INDEPENDENT LICENSED ATTORNEYS IN CONNECTICUT, NEW YORK, AND FLORIDA

“My mission is to help our clients to better understand the estate planning process and make more informed and confident decisions knowing all of their options,” said Burns.” — Founder & Chief Prosperity Officer, Literacy to Legacy Mentors

FAIRFIELD, CT, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DEBORAH PRATT BURNS PERSONAL FINANCE EDUCATOR AND PROSPERITY MENTOR LAUNCHES HER FINANCIAL EDUCATION AND ESTATE PLANNING CONSULTANCY WITH THREE ESTABLISHED LAW PARTNERSBurns Mission is to Meet the Growing Need for Comprehensive and Affordable Financial Education and Estate Planning Services for Young Adults to Mid-Career Entrepreneurs, Executives, and RetireesDeborah Pratt Burns, long-time Fairfield resident, personal finance educator and mentor, and experienced power of attorney and estate executor, today announced the launch of her first-of-its-kind Financial Education and Estate Planning Consultancy. Her Consultancy is comprised of three independent attorneys, licensed in Connecticut, New York, and Florida, and operates under Literacy to Legacy Mentors, Burns’s personal finance education and mentoring company. Burns and her law partners will provide clients with comprehensive and affordable financial education, trusts and estates planning guidance, and elder law and real estate law, tax strategy and accounting, and college financial aid advisory services.“My mission is to help our clients to better understand the estate planning process and make more informed and confident decisions knowing all of their options,” said Burns. She added, “With the Great Wealth Transfer currently underway, an unprecedented intergenerational shift of trillions of dollars, individuals, couples, and families are seeking expert advice, and we stand ready to meet that growing need.” According to CNBC, “open discussions about financial literacy and family legacy planning play a significant role in preparing the next generation to responsibly manage inherited wealth.”Law PartnersAmanda C. Burns, Esq. – Trusts and estates and real estate attorney licensed in Connecticut and New York, and based in Greenwich, ConnecticutHarold A. Bollaci, Esq. – Trusts and estates and elder law attorney licensed in New York and based in Westbury, Long Island. Founding Law Partner of Literacy to Legacy Mentors in 2021Frederick T.A. Bollaci, Esq., MBA – Trusts and estates and real estate attorney licensed in Florida and based in Sarasota, Florida. Founding Law Partner of Literacy to Legacy Mentors in 2021.Launch EventBurns and her partners will host a complimentary open house launch event on Thursday, April 30, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Office Evolution, second floor, 500 Post Road East, Westport. To RSVP click here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/financial-education-and-estate-planning-consultancy-open-house-launch-event-tickets-1987073957698?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=my-tickets&utm-share-source=my-tickets&utm-source=cp&aff=ebdsshcopyurl About Literacy to Legacy MentorsBurns founded Literacy to Legacy Mentors in April 2021 during financial literacy month, to educate, inspire, and motivate young adults, mid-career executives, entrepreneurs, and retirees to transform their relationship with money and achieve financial freedom. Her one-to-one education and mentoring services and Wealth Accelerator Education Series, integrate behavioral finance principles and draw on twelve years of wealth management industry experience with U.S. Trust and Rockefeller & Co., Inc. To learn more about Burns, her partners, and portfolio of services, please visit:Press Contact:Deborah Pratt Burns, 203.257.3163deborahburnscommunications@gmail.com

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