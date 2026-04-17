MSHEF Opens Registration for the 6th Annual Journey For The Living, a Nationwide Walk-a-Thon for Holocaust Education

Register and #TakeTheJourney today!

LIVINGSTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation (MSHEF) announced that registration is open for its 2026 Journey For The Living (JFTL), an annual Walk-a-Thon that brings people together across the country to turn remembrance into action.Beginning May 1, this month-long initiative invites participants to walk, run, or ride at least 15 miles throughout May to raise awareness and funds for Holocaust education. This distance reflects the journey Holocaust survivor Mark Schonwetter took as a young child, when he, his mother, and his younger sister were forced to flee their home to escape the Nazis.Participants can join at any time during the month and take part on their own or as part of a team. Every step helps support education that teaches kindness, respect, and the importance of standing up to hate.“Journey For The Living is more than a fundraiser—it’s a movement rooted in remembrance, action, and hope,” said Isabella Fiske, Co-founder of MSHEF. “Each step taken honors the stories of Holocaust survivors, including my father Mark Schonwetter , and helps ensure that students across the country learn the lessons of history to create a better, brighter future. We invite everyone to join us this May—on your own or with a team—and be part of something truly meaningful.”Since 2020, MSHEF has reached over 253,000 students across 42 states by funding educational grants for teachers and schools nationwide.Journey For The Living continues to grow each year, bringing together a passionate community committed to education, remembrance, and standing against antisemitism and hate.Among this year’s returning participants is MSHEF Ambassador Jacob Heyderman, who is once again taking part to raise funds and awareness. For Jacob, who first learned about Mark’s story during his Bar Mitzvah, participating year after year is about more than completing miles.“Being part of Journey For The Living is my way of speaking up,” said Jacob. “When I walk and fundraise, I’m reminding people that Holocaust education still matters today. It is how we push back against antisemitism and hate, and this makes sure what happened is never forgotten.”To learn more or sign up for Journey For The Living, visit mshefoundation.org/journey-for-the-living/ This growing movement is made possible through the leadership and generosity of a dedicated community of supporters who believe in the power of education to combat hate. MSHEF proudly recognizes its 2026 Journey For The Living sponsors, including Visionary Sponsors Jodi and Wayne Cooperman; Honoree Sponsors Center Street Capital Advisors, Shane Co, Jessica and Howard Atlas, Nancy and Andrew Wayne, Samalin Wealth, and SILVERCAST; Leaders of the Journey Sponsors Air Group, Lori and John Conforti, and Stacy and Gary Wayne; Champions of the Journey Sponsors H. Arnold Wood Turning / EquiGroomer, Isabella and Joshua Fiske, and Kim and Adam Elster; and Partner of the Journey Sponsors The Lapkin Foundation.About the Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education FoundationThe Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation (MSHEF) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting respect, kindness, and anti-hate through Holocaust education. MSHEF provides funding to educators and schools nationwide for a variety of educational initiatives, including field trips to Holocaust museums, classroom materials, guest presentations by Holocaust survivors, and more. These programs are designed to foster empathy, historical awareness, and a deeper understanding of the consequences of hatred and intolerance.To learn more, visit www.mshefoundation.org or contact the foundation directly at connect@mshefoundation.org.

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