Farpoint and Saxony Land Candy Hall of Fame Experience for Chicago’s Magnificent Mile

Candy Hall of Fame experience chooses Chicago for its home

North Michigan Avenue continues to build on its reputation as a premier destination

In the past six months, we've brought in Hotel Chocolat, a JPMorgan Chase flagship, and now the largest lease the Magnificent Mile has seen in over a decade...we believe in this corridor and our city” — Scott Goodman, Founding Principal of Farpoint Development

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Farpoint Development and Saxony Properties announced that Chicago will be the permanent home of the Candy Hall of Fame Experience – coming to the Magnificent Mile after a nationwide selection process.The National Confectionary Sales Association’s Candy Hall of Fame Experience will occupy 60,000 square feet over multiple floors at 830 N. Michigan Ave. and is set to open in Summer 2027 – joining other high-profile new tenants."In the past six months, we have brought in Hotel Chocolat, a JPMorgan Chase flagship, and now the largest lease the Magnificent Mile has seen in over a decade,” said Scott Goodman, Founding Principal of Farpoint Development. “That is what we mean when we say we believe in this corridor and in our city.”The NCSA said the finalists were Chicago, Orlando and New York City, but pointed to the city’s role in confectionary manufacturing, innovation and trade that helped the city stand out from others.“For more than a century, Chicago has been home to some of the most iconic names in American candy, including Ferrara, Mars, Brach’s, Tootsie and Wrigley. Even Milton Hershey found his chocolate inspiration in Chicago at the 1893 World’s Fair,” says Shelly Clarey, NCSA chairman and a member of the Candy Hall of Fame. “Establishing the Candy Hall of Fame Experience here reflects the city’s deep connection to the industry and creates a home to celebrate the people who helped build it.”The Candy Hall of Fame Experience will be a permanent attraction, bringing together the history of the confectionery industry, the development of well-known candy brands and the innovators and entrepreneurs behind them, according to NCSA.Jeff Rubin, CEO of the Candy Hall of Fame Experience, is partnering with NCSA to develop the project. He previously served as the creative mind behind retail concepts like FAO Schweetz and Dylan’s Candy Bar, among others.“This wouldn’t be possible without the support of the City of Chicago. Chicago is the obvious home for the Candy Hall of Fame. It’s the candy capital, full stop,” Rubin said. “Generations of companies built this industry here, and the stories behind those creations deserve to live where they began. This isn’t just a location choice; it’s a homecoming.”The creative team also includes experience designer Janet T. Planet, founder of innovation consultancy INTERPLANETARY, whose work includes Disney theme park attractions, Nestlé Wonka, and Virgin Voyages, and David Korins, a Broadway set designer known for productions including Hamilton and Beetlejuice. Korins will serve as creative director for the project.Together, the team will develop the Candy Hall of Fame Experience as a public venue highlighting the products, brands and industry milestones that have shaped the confectionery world."Candy carries joy across generations,” Planet said. “Our goal is to give that joy a place, one that celebrates imagination, invention, and the shared delight people feel when they encounter something sweet."The Candy Hall of Fame Experience is the latest in a series of commitments that Farpoint and Saxony have secured for 830 N. Michigan Ave.In November, Hotel Chocolat announced its U.S. flagship would move there and since its holiday opening, thousands of visitors have taken in the Wall of Chocolate, liquid chocolate tap and the Velvetiser Café, spread over 6,000 square feet. In December, JP Morgan Chase announced its plans for a flagship location to open there in Fall 2026, occupying 11,000 square feet over two floors.830 North Michigan Avenue, where the Mag Mile meets the Gold Coast, is at the pumping heart of Chicago, adjacent to the historic water tower, with direct access to retail, dining, cultural institutions, and public transportation.Canvas Real Estate brokers Anthony Campagni and Elan Rasansky represented Farpoint in this transaction.

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