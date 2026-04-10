New Pali Hub Opens in Pacific Palisades, Marking Major Milestone in Long-Term Fire Recovery

PALISADES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As national attention fades and many wildfire-impacted communities are left to rebuild alone, a new effort in Pacific Palisades is pushing back on that reality.The Pali Hub, a Disaster Recovery & Resilience Center developed through a collaboration between Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) USA West and the Palisades Long Term Recovery Group (Pali LTRG) , will officially open to serve residents impacted by the January 2025 Palisades Fire. Designed as a long-term resource for the community, the Pali Hub will provide a centralized location where survivors can access coordinated services, rebuilding support, and ongoing recovery assistance.The launch of the Pali Hub represents a critical next phase in the Palisades recovery—one focused not on immediate relief, but on sustained, community-centered rebuilding. As recovery efforts grow more complex in the months and years following a disaster, the need for accessible, coordinated support becomes increasingly essential.“The Pali Hub is a major milestone in our recovery. For families who have been navigating recovery alone, this creates a place to come for real support and a path forward. It’s a powerful reminder that the Palisades is not just rebuilding- it’s coming back together,” said Jessica Rogers, Executive Director, Pali LTRGAt the Pali Hub, residents will be able to access housing and financial recovery resources, receive guidance on rebuilding and insurance navigation, and participate in community programming. The Hub is intended to remain in place throughout the duration of the Palisades rebuild and beyond, ensuring that no resident is left to navigate long-term recovery alone.“GEM has been on the ground in Los Angeles since day one of the fires, and the Pali Hub is our commitment to stand with this community for the long haul. It sends a clear message: the Palisades has not been forgotten,” said Michael Capponi, Founder, GEM.In conjunction with the launch, GEM and Pali LTRG will host a GEM Recovery Resource Fair on Saturday, April 11, 2026, bringing together local service providers, recovery organizations, and community partners to support Palisades residents. The event will offer access to rebuilding services, health and wellness resources, disaster case management, and community programming designed to support families at every stage of recovery.Media are invited to attend a special preview of the Pali Hub and the Resource Fair, including opportunities for guided tours, interviews with recovery leaders, and real-time coverage of services in action.About Pali Long-Term Recovery GroupThe Palisades Long Term Recovery Group (Pali LTRG) is a community-led coalition formed after the January 2025 Palisades Fire to help affected households in Pacific Palisades recover and rebuild, with a special focus on those who are uninsured, underinsured, elderly, or otherwise vulnerable. As an officially recognized Long Term Recovery Group connected to the National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (NVOAD), Pali LTRG links local survivors to a nationwide network of donor organizations, bringing money, materials, manpower, and expert guidance into the community. For more information, visit https://paliltrg.org About Global Empowerment Mission:Global Empowerment Mission is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing disaster relief and supporting long-term recovery efforts worldwide. Since the January wildfires, GEM has distributed over $26 million in critical aid in Los Angeles County. For more information, visit www.globalempowermentmission.org

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