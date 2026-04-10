New Initiative to Reduce Gun Violence in New York City

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced $5 million in funding available through the new Havens of Opportunity, Peace and Empowerment (HOPE) initiative in communities with high rates of gun violence in New York City. Awards will enable organizations to establish and enhance safe, supportive and trusted neighborhood havens with consistent, high-quality programming for youth and families in each of New York City’s five boroughs.

“Public safety is my top priority, and our nation-leading gun laws and prevention programs are making real change across New York’s communities. In 2025, shootings fell to the lowest levels on record statewide. To build on that progress, we’re continuing to invest in the communities most impacted by gun violence,” Governor Hochul said. “The HOPE initiative will create safe, supportive spaces for young people and families, helping break cycles of violence and making our state safer for all.”

Administered by the New York State Office of Gun Violence Prevention, which is part of the State Division of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS), the HOPE initiative is another key part of Governor Hochul’s comprehensive plan to target and reduce gun violence and strengthen communities disproportionately affected by its harmful and deadly consequences. The FY27 Executive Budget includes nation-leading proposals to address the deadly threat of 3-D printed firearms, and illegal switches – the size of a Lego brick – that convert handguns into rapid-fire machine guns. Police and prosecutors across the state support these efforts to combat the emerging threat of this plastic pipeline.

New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services Commissioner Rossana Rosado said, “We thank Governor Hochul for her continued leadership in reducing gun violence and investing in the communities most impacted by it. These neighborhood havens will provide trusted spaces for youth and families, helping build stronger communities and stop violence before it starts.”

Since taking office, Governor Hochul has invested $1.27 billion in gun violence reduction, interdiction and prevention initiatives, with the FY27 Executive Budget proposal continuing record-level funding for several initiatives, including $36.4 million for the Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) initiative; $21 million to support SNUG Street Outreach programs; $20 million for Project RISE (Respond, Invest, Sustain, Empower), and $42 million for the state’s Youth Employment Program.

The new HOPE initiative will establish a new neighborhood haven or expand an existing one in each of the five boroughs: Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens and Staten Island. These havens will foster healing, connection, and skill-building through culturally relevant, trauma-informed programming designed to interrupt cycles of violence and promote youth well-being, with a focus on individuals up to age 24 during high-risk evening hours from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on weekends.

New York State Office of Gun Violence Prevention Director Calliana S. Thomas said, “We are grateful to Governor Hochul for her continued leadership in advancing a public health approach to gun violence prevention. Through the HOPE initiative, we are investing in the communities most impacted by gun violence by creating trusted neighborhood havens that foster safety, healing, and opportunity. Just as importantly, this model builds the capacity of local grassroots organizations, ensuring that the leadership, resources, and solutions are rooted in the communities closest to the work. This is how we create lasting change.”

Assemblymember Jeffrey Dinowitz said, “We here in New York know that eradicating the scourge of gun violence needs to be a top priority. That is why over the last few years we have made major investments in initiatives to combat this ill in our society. Because of that, we're seeing the fruits of that labor. Shooting Incidents in New York City have decreased dramatically since 2022. Last year New York City experienced the safest year ever for gun violence, with fewest shooting incidents and shooting victims in recorded history. That trend continues as New York City saw the fewest murders and shooting incidents for the first quarter of the year in recorded history. Although we should rightfully be proud of these statistics, there is still more work to do. Funding through the HOPE initiative will help those on the ground address gun violence for what it is, a public health issue, and promote youth well-being through community-driven solutions by providing safe, supportive spaces for youth and families.”

Assemblymember Monique Chandler-Waterman said, “By directing $5 million into neighborhoods most impacted by gun violence, we are creating safe, trusted spaces that provide consistent, high-quality programming, mentorship, and support for youth and families. These havens are lifelines that help interrupt cycles of trauma and violence while fostering healing, stability, and opportunity. This initiative builds on our work we carried out with the AD58 Taskforce, and partners across the state, in codifying the Office of Gun Violence Prevention into law, ensuring that New York continues to address gun violence as the public health crisis that it is. We must continue to advance a comprehensive, community-driven approach that prioritizes prevention, equity, and long-term impact. Together, we are investing in solutions that empower communities, uplift young people, and create safer, stronger neighborhoods for generations to come.”

Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal said, “In Manhattan, we’ve seen firsthand that the safest neighborhoods are the ones where young people have real opportunities and support. In partnership with DA Bragg, we’ve focused on both accountability and prevention, but we know enforcement alone isn’t enough. During my time in the State Senate, I worked to strengthen New York’s gun safety laws and crack down on illegal firearms. That’s why Governor Hochul’s HOPE initiative is so important. It invests in the community-based organizations already doing the work on the ground, from Inwood to the Battery. By expanding mentorship, safe spaces, and programming for at-risk youth, we can break cycles of violence and keep Manhattan families safe.”

Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson said, “Gun violence continues to take an immense toll on our youth and families across our borough, and it is a public safety crisis that we must address with urgency and intention. Investments like the HOPE initiative recognize that true public safety starts with prevention, creating pathways for success, resources, and trusted spaces that support our youth and communities. The funding for this initiative will help expand the community-driven solutions that interrupt cycles of violence and keep our residents safe. Thank you to Governor Kathy Hochul for her continued partnership and commitment to keeping our neighborhoods safe from crime and violence.”

New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin said, “Breaking cycles of gun violence requires sustained investment in our communities and our young people. The HOPE initiative is an important step toward providing safe spaces, mentorship, and opportunity for youth across New York City. I commend Governor Hochul for continuing to prioritize prevention and look forward to partnering to ensure these resources reach the communities that need them most.”

New York City Council Member Kamillah Hanks said, “Gun violence continues to impact communities across our city, and it is critical that we respond with real investments in young people, families, and neighborhoods. The HOPE initiative is a meaningful step in that direction, creating safe and supportive spaces that foster connection, opportunity, and stability. I appreciate Governor Hochul’s commitment to prevention and to ensuring that every borough, including Staten Island, is included in this effort. Investments like this are essential to building lasting public safety.”

NYC Council Member Kevin C. Riley said, “Keeping our young people safe requires more than enforcement, it requires investment, opportunity, and trust. The HOPE initiative recognizes that the path to safer streets starts with meeting youth where they are, providing consistent support, and creating spaces that nurture growth, healing, and possibility. I commend Governor Hochul for prioritizing communities most impacted by gun violence and advancing solutions that center prevention and empowerment.”

New York City Council Member Yusef Salaam said, “Investing in programs like HOPE is critical for giving young New Yorkers safe spaces to learn, grow, and thrive. By supporting communities most impacted by gun violence, we can provide the resources and guidance youth need to chart a positive path forward and break cycles of harm.”

New York City Council Member Justin E. Sanchez said, “When kids have options and opportunities, neighborhoods become safer, healthier, and stronger. Investments like the HOPE initiative show that Governor Hochul understands that policing alone is not how you bring down crime and improve quality of life. I am grateful to see her take this holistic approach to crime prevention and look forward to seeing these funds make noticeable impacts on families, residents, and businesses in the South Bronx.”

New York City Council Member Pierina A. Sanchez said, “The path to safe communities runs through opportunity—stable homes, strong local economies, and real investment in people. I am grateful for the ongoing partnership with Governor Hochul on safety initiatives, and am excited about the potential of the $5 Million HOPE Initiative, which includes $1 Million for the Bronx. In my district, including 10453—one of the zip codes most impacted by violence—we urgently need deeper, sustained investment in our young people. Through the West Bronx Community Safety Partnership, we are working with local leaders and organizations to address the root causes of violence and build long-term stability. I am hopeful the HOPE initiative will further support our work to ensure our communities are safer and more resilient.”

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr. said, “Gun violence remains a persistent threat to the safety and stability of our communities, and while shootings are down nearly 70% in Manhattan, continuing to drive down shootings requires sustained investment in prevention. The HOPE initiative delivers exactly that – targeted funding to expand safe, supportive spaces and programming for those most impacted by these senseless cycles of violence, particularly young people. By engaging youth early and strengthening community-based resources we can save lives, and I applaud Governor Hochul for her continued leadership and commitment to protecting New Yorkers.”

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said, “Investing in families and communities makes an enormous difference in reducing gun violence and improving public safety. Youth initiatives, partnerships with community-based organizations and support for at-risk individuals are essential parts of our violence reduction strategy, which helped drive gun violence and homicides in Brooklyn to historic lows. I am grateful that Governor Hochul is launching this initiative and putting vital resources in neighborhoods where they’re needed most.”

Staten Island District Attorney Mike McMahon said, “While Staten Island and New York State as a whole witnessed record lows in shootings and violent crime last year, more must be done to protect our communities from the deadly scourge of gun violence. My office proudly maintains a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to gun violence and prosecute our cases accordingly, however, preventative and supportive programming are also critically important to defeating this public safety and health crisis. A multi-million-dollar investment in public safety, Governor Hochul's HOPE initiative will bolster the efforts of local anti-violence organizations, create safe havens for the communities most impacted by gun violence, and help put an end to the cycle of violence and trauma plaguing far too many young people and families. I look forward to the opportunities and safer streets this initiative will foster and thank Governor Hochul for investing in community-based programming and prevention efforts which will help keep Staten Island the safest community of its size in the country.”

Approximately $5 million will be made available to support five nonprofit, community-based organizations, one in each borough. Qualified organizations in each borough are limited to submitting one application for up to $1 million to support a neighborhood-based haven. Contracts for that funding will run for two years.

Additional details about the funding opportunity are available on the DCJS funding webpage. Questions about the request for applications (RFA) must be submitted to [email protected] by Wednesday, April 29. Responses to those questions will be posted on or about Wednesday, May 13.