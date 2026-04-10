Lan Tianyang Appointed Professor of Practice in Popular Vocal Performance at California College of Music

Renowned vocal educator Lan Tianyang has been appointed Professor of Practice in Popular Vocal Performance at California College of Music.

I am honored to join California College of Music and look forward to contributing to practice-based popular vocal education, curriculum development, and international exchange.” — Lan Tianyang

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- California College of Music has appointed renowned vocal educator Lan Tianyang as Professor of Practice in Popular Vocal Performance, recognizing his extensive teaching experience, distinctive pedagogical system, and longstanding influence in contemporary popular vocal training.Located in Pasadena, California, California College of Music is known for its contemporary music education and performance-oriented training. This appointment reflects the college’s commitment to high-level practice-based instruction and its openness to international professional exchange in popular music education.Over many years, Lan Tianyang has remained deeply engaged in front-line popular vocal instruction. Through sustained work in language-phonation coordination, stylistic shaping, and cross-system vocal training, he has developed a highly distinctive teaching approach. Many of the students and artists he has taught or coached have remained active on major stages, with a number of them headlining large arena and stadium concerts.Lan Tianyang has consistently emphasized that popular vocal education should not be reduced to isolated techniques alone. In his teaching, language, structure, tone color, style, expression, and stage performance are treated as an integrated system. This combination of pedagogical depth, practical training ability, and proven stage results has given him a distinctive identity in the field of popular vocal education.This appointment is more than a teaching collaboration. It marks the formal entry of Lan Tianyang’s long-developed pedagogical system into an international professional music-education platform through an official academic role. It also reflects growing international interest in practice-based popular vocal pedagogy, diverse teaching approaches, and cross-cultural exchange in music education.Looking ahead, Lan Tianyang is expected to contribute to practical popular vocal instruction, curriculum development, cross-cultural exchange, and talent cultivation at California College of Music, helping more students and professionals benefit from a form of vocal education that combines artistic depth, practical training, and an international perspective.

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