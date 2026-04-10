Seasons Property Maintenance Expands Lawn Care Services Across Santa Rosa

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Locally owned Sonoma County exterior maintenance company is now offering expanded recurring lawn care plans for residential and commercial properties

Our goal is to be the one call a Santa Rosa homeowner or property manager needs to make. Consistent lawn care is the foundation of a well-maintained property, and our recurring plans make it simple.” — Jonathan Erker, Founder, Seasons Property Maintenance

SANTA ROSA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seasons Property Maintenance, a locally owned, fully insured exterior property maintenance company serving Sonoma County , has announced the expansion of its lawn care services across Santa Rosa, California. Beginning this spring, the company is offering new recurring lawn maintenance plans designed to give homeowners and property managers a dependable, professional solution for year-round lawn upkeep.The expanded service offering includes routine mowing, edging, and seasonal lawn care tailored to the specific conditions of Sonoma County — hot summers, wet winters, and the fire season considerations that make consistent vegetation management a year-round priority for local property owners. Recurring maintenance plans are structured to eliminate the need for clients to schedule individual visits, providing predictable service on a defined calendar.Seasons Property Maintenance positions itself as a single-source exterior maintenance provider, meaning lawn care clients can also access the company's full service menu — including high weed mowing and weed abatement, gutter cleaning, window washing, pressure washing, debris removal, and solar panel cleaning — under one relationship, one schedule, and one invoice. This consolidated model is designed to reduce the coordination burden often associated with managing multiple service contractors.The spring launch timing is deliberate. As Sonoma County enters its pre-fire season window, property owners face annual compliance obligations under the county's Vegetation Management program, which mandates defensible space clearance and weed abatement for properties in fire hazard zones. Regular lawn maintenance supports fire-safe property conditions while also protecting curb appeal and long-term property value.“Our goal is to be the one call a Santa Rosa homeowner or property manager needs to make. Consistent lawn care is the foundation of a well-maintained property, and our recurring plans make it simple.”— Jonathan Erker, Founder, Seasons Property MaintenanceSeasons Property Maintenance serves residential homeowners, rental property owners, property managers, and local businesses across Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Windsor, Rohnert Park, Sebastopol, and Healdsburg. The company is locally owned, family-operated, and fully insured. Property owners interested in recurring lawn care plans can request a free, no-obligation estimate through the company's website or by phone.Seasons Property Maintenance is a locally owned, fully insured exterior property maintenance company headquartered in Santa Rosa, California. Founded by Jonathan Erker, the company provides year-round lawn care, weed abatement, gutter cleaning, window washing, pressure washing, debris removal, and solar panel cleaning to residential and commercial clients throughout Sonoma County.

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