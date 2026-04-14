MAGTEC Partners with Velociti  to Expand Deployment of  SafeSpeed® Intelligent Speed Governance Technology 

Strategic partnership accelerates adoption of enforceable speed control across commercial fleets

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MAGTEC, a leader in intelligent vehicle control systems and active speed governance technology, today announced a strategic partnership with Velociti, a global provider of technology deployment and managed services for transportation and logistics companies.Through this partnership, Velociti will support large-scale deployment and installation of MAGTEC’s SafeSpeedacross commercial fleet customers. This collaboration will help accelerate the deployment of MAGTEC’s enforceable speed governance technology, reducing speeding-related risks while improving operational safety and strengthening fleet compliance efforts.SafeSpeed is an advanced Intelligent Speed Assist (ISA) technology that actively governs vehicle speed in real time. While monitoring systems like telematics and cameras simply record speeding behavior, SafeSpeed actively enforces defined speed policies at the vehicle level, helping fleets minimize risks associated with excessive speed.“Fleet operators are increasingly looking for solutions that move beyond monitoring and into prevention,” said Robert Morisset, Chief Executive Officer of MAGTEC. “Partnering with Velociti allows us to scale the deployment of SafeSpeed across large and diverse fleets by leveraging Velociti’s proven nationwide installation and service infrastructure.”Velociti has extensive experience deploying advanced technology solutions across transportation networks, including telematics, safety systems, and fleet infrastructure. The partnership enables fleets to integrate speed governance alongside existing telematics and safety platforms while simplifying implementation and lifecycle support.“Velociti specializes in helping transportation companies deploy and manage complex technology systems across their fleets,” said Mark Emerson, AVP of Strategic Partnerships at Velociti. “By partnering with MAGTEC, we can help fleet operators implement enforceable speed governance solution control measures that enhance safety and support broader operational goals.”The partnership also reflects growing interest across the transportation industry in Intelligent Speed Assist technologies as fleets look for new ways to reduce catastrophic risk exposure, improve driver safety, and strengthen insurance and compliance programs.About MAGTECHeadquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, MAGTEC develops intelligent vehicle control systems designed to prevent excessive speeding and enhance roadway safety. Its flagship SafeSpeedplatform delivers patented real-time speed governance technology used across commercial fleets, municipal vehicles, and safety applications. MAGTEC operates subsidiaries in the United States and Asia. Learn more at www.magtec.com.About VelocitiVelociti is a global provider of technology deployment and managed services, specializing in the installation, integration, and lifecycle management of technology solutions for transportation and logistics companies. Velociti supports fleets in deploying telematics, safety systems, and infrastructure solutions at scale across North America. Learn more at www.velociti.com.

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