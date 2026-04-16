Advantage Marketing Unveils New Tool to Help SMBs Outsmart, Not Outspend, the Competition

The 10-question Marketing Assessment helps technical firms reclaim their market position by turning disconnected tactics into a unified growth system.

I’ve seen firms lose ground because their marketing was disconnected and unfocused. This assessment is the first step toward reclaiming market position and ensuring your marketing dollars work harder.” — Loraine Kasprzak, founder, Advantage Marketing Consulting Services

WESTFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advantage Marketing Consulting Services today announced the launch of its Marketing Assessment , a streamlined online diagnostic tool designed to help small and midsize businesses (SMBs) evaluate their current marketing health and pinpoint immediate opportunities for growth.Developed for time-strapped owners and executives, the assessment provides a structured framework to audit marketing performance. In roughly 180 seconds, participants answer 10 targeted questions to receive an instant performance score and a roadmap for improvement."Many companies are busy with marketing, but 'busy' doesn't always equal 'effective,'" said Loraine Kasprzak , fractional CMO and founder of Advantage Marketing. "Often, there is a disconnect between strategy, execution, and sales follow-up. We built this tool to help leaders cut through the noise and stop guessing where their budget should go."Bridging the gap between effort and ROIThe Marketing Assessment evaluates five critical pillars of business growth:- Strategy & planning: Alignment with long-term business goals.- Execution & consistency: Moving from sporadic tactics to reliable systems.- Measurement & ROI: Understanding what the data actually says.- Leadership & structure: Ensuring the right people are in the right seats.- Sales alignment: Closing the loop between a lead and a customer.Participants receive an immediate snapshot of their marketing maturity, identifying whether they need a new tactic, a better plan, or a more cohesive team structure.Focus over budgetThe tool is specifically tailored for technical firms and service-based businesses that may be losing market share to more aggressive competitors."I’ve seen brilliant firms lose ground simply because their marketing was disconnected and unfocused," added Loraine. "You don’t always need a bigger budget; you usually need a more focused path. This assessment is the first step toward reclaiming market position and ensuring every marketing dollar works harder."The Marketing Assessment is free to use and available now at: https://www.advantage-marketing.com/marketing-check/ About Advantage Marketing Consulting ServicesAdvantage Marketing Consulting Services helps small and midsize businesses make smarter marketing decisions through fractional CMO leadership, strategic planning, and accountable execution. Known for a no-nonsense, results-driven approach, the firm helps companies build sustainable marketing systems that drive measurable growth.Frequently Asked Questions1. How can a three-minute assessment actually provide valuable insights?While many audits take weeks of interviews, this assessment is designed to identify "red flags" and structural gaps. It focuses on the five core pillars—Strategy, Execution, Measurement, Leadership, and Sales Alignment—that determine whether marketing succeeds or fails. By answering ten targeted questions, leaders get an objective look at their blind spots, providing a high-level diagnostic that would normally take hours of internal meetings to uncover.2. Is this assessment only for businesses that have a marketing team?No. It is equally valuable for companies where the owner is still "wearing the marketing hat" or for firms using a mix of freelance support. The tool helps leaders determine if they have a system in place or just a series of disconnected tactics. Whether the leader is looking to hire their first marketing manager or wants to get more out of their current agency, the results clarify what specific type of support they need.3. What happens after the user receives their score?Immediately after completing the 10 questions, the user will see their score along with a summary of what that score means for their business. They will receive recommended next steps tailored to theirr specific gaps—whether that is refining their core message, fixing their lead-tracking process, or improving consistency. There is no obligation, though users have the option to request a more detailed consultation to discuss their specific roadmap.

Marketing Check: Is Your Strategy Actually Working?

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.