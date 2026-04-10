Kiddopia Nominated for Best Kids & Family App at the 30th Annual Webby Awards

Kiddopia nominated for Webby Awards

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kiddopia, the award-winning learning app for kids, announced today that it has been nominated for Best Kids &; Family App in the Apps, Software &; Immersive category at the 30th Annual Webby Awards. Hailed as the “Internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet.

Kiddopia is a globally loved learning app designed for children aged 2–8, offering a wide range of interactive games and activities that nurture creativity, cognitive development, language skills, and social-emotional learning. With thoughtfully designed content and a safe, ad-free environment, Kiddopia empowers young learners to explore, imagine, and grow at their own pace. “Nominees like Kiddopia are raising the bar for creativity and innovation on the Internet,” said Nick Borenstein, General Manager of The Webby Awards. “At the 30th Annual Webby Awards, this recognition feels especially meaningful. It’s no small feat to stand out among nearly 13,000 entries, and this year’s work reflects the energy, originality, and ambition shaping the Internet right now.”

“We are incredibly honored to be nominated for the Webby Awards. At Kiddopia, our mission has always been to make learning joyful and meaningful for children around the world. This recognition is a testament to our team’s dedication to creating a safe, engaging, and enriching digital experience for young learners.” said Manish Gaurav, Business Head, Kiddopia.

As a nominee, Kiddopia is also eligible to win a Webby People’s Voice Award, which is voted online by fans across the globe. From now until April 16th, Kiddopia fans can cast their votes at https://bit.ly/4mdDi6k .

About Kiddopia

Kiddopia is an award-winning educational app for kids aged 2–8, designed to foster early childhood development through play. With a curriculum rooted in creativity, critical thinking, and real-world skills, Kiddopia offers a diverse library of interactive games and

experiences across subjects like math, language, general knowledge, and social-emotional learning. Trusted by millions of families worldwide, Kiddopia provides a safe, ad-free environment where children can learn, explore, and grow.

About The Webby Awards

Hailed as the “Internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet, including Websites and Mobile Sites; Video; Advertising, Media &; PR; Apps &; Software; Social; Games; Podcasts; Creators and AI. Established in 1996, The Webby Awards received over 13,000 entries from all 50 states and over 70 countries worldwide this year. The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). Sponsors and Partners of The Webby Awards include Adobe, WP Engine, Meltwater, Patreon, NAACP, KPMG, Wall Street Journal, Deadline, AdAge, TechCrunch, The Hollywood Reporter, SXSW, Scalable, and The Society of Digital

Agencies.

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