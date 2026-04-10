Federal Emergency Management Agency designates two Louisiana Parishes as natural disaster areas due to July 29, 2025 high winds

News April 10, 2026 News article Physical loss loans through the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) can help producers repair or replace damaged or destroyed physical property essential to the success of the agricultural operation, including livestock losses. Examples of property commonly affected include essential farm buildings, fixtures to real estate, equipment, livestock, perennial crops, fruit and nut bearing trees, and harvested or stored crops and hay. Impacted Area : Mississippi and Louisiana Triggering Disaster: High winds that occurred on July 29, 2025 Application Deadline : November 2, 2026 Primary Counties Eligible: Contiguous Counties Also Eligible: Mississippi: Forrest, Hancock, Harrison, Lamar, Marion, and Stone

Louisiana: St. Tammany and Washington More Resources On farmers.gov, the Disaster Assistance Discovery Tool , Disaster Assistance-at-a-Glance fact sheet , and Loan Assistance Tool can help you determine program or loan options. To file a Notice of Loss or to ask questions about available programs, contact your local USDA Service Center .

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