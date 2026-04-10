Mago and Limitless AV Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform Meeting Room Experiences Across Canada

Mago and Limitless New Partnership Announcement

Mago and Limitless AV partner to deliver platform-agnostic meeting experiences with one-touch join and wireless content sharing.

Organizations need flexibility. Mago removes platform friction so teams can meet, present, and collaborate seamlessly, no matter the platform.” — Danny Hayasaka, Managing Director, Americas, Mago

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mago and Limitless AV Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform Meeting Room Experiences Across CanadaPartnership combines platform-agnostic software with expert AV integration to simplify how organizations meet, present, and collaborateMago, a Meeting Room Experience Platform software, today announced a strategic partnership with Limitless AV, a Vancouver-based audiovisual solutions provider, to deliver simplified, platform-agnostic meeting experiences for organizations across Canada.This partnership brings together Mago’s innovative software platform with Limitless AV’s expertise in designing and deploying seamless collaboration environments. Together, the companies aim to eliminate the complexity of modern meeting rooms by enabling users to join Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Google Meet, Webex, and other platforms with ease without being locked into a single ecosystem.Founded in 2017 by President Barton Moxness, Limitless AV has established a strong reputation for delivering reliable, user-friendly meeting room solutions backed by exceptional customer support. The company’s mission to empower organizations with seamless collaboration aligns closely with Mago’s vision of simplifying workplace technology.“The reality in most organizations is that Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, and Zoom all coexist. Trying to force a single native platform creates friction,” said Barton Moxness, President of Limitless AV. “Mago removes that friction, and that’s why we made the decision to bring it into our solutions portfolio.”Mago’s Meeting Room Experience Platform provides a unified interface across meeting rooms, enabling one-touch join across multiple platforms, wireless content sharing without dongles or apps, and a consistent user experience regardless of hardware or conferencing provider.“Meeting rooms should adapt to how people actually work, not force them into a single platform or workflow,” said Danny Hayasaka , Managing Director, Americas & SVP, Global Marketing at Mago. “Partnering with Limitless AV allows us to bring that flexibility and simplicity to more organizations across Canada with a trusted integration partner.”By combining Mago’s software-driven approach with Limitless AV’s AV integration expertise, customers will benefit from:• Simplified meeting room experiences across multiple platforms• Reduced technology friction and support overhead• Flexible, future-proof collaboration environments• Seamless wireless content sharing and intuitive meeting controlThis partnership expands Mago’s presence in the Americas and reinforces its commitment to working with leading AV integrators to deliver modern, user-centric collaboration experiences.________________________________________About MagoMago is a Meeting Room Experience Platform software that unifies meeting access, wireless content sharing, and collaboration into a single, consistent interface. Designed for flexibility and simplicity, Mago enables organizations to join any major meeting platform and share content seamlessly—without additional hardware, dongles, or complexity.Learn more at: https://mago.io ________________________________________About Limitless AVLimitless AV is a Vancouver-based audiovisual solutions provider specializing in video conferencing and collaboration technologies. Serving organizations across Canada, Limitless AV delivers reliable, easy-to-use meeting room systems supported by expert technicians and exceptional customer service.Learn more at: https://limitlessav.com ________________________________________Media ContactDanny HayasakaManaging Director, Americas & SVP, Global Marketing, Mago

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