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Federal Emergency Management Agency designates three Louisiana Parishes as natural disaster areas due to high winds, tornado, lightning, excessive rain and flash flooding from January 9th and 10th weather

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April 10, 2026

News article

Physical loss loans through the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) can help producers repair or replace damaged or destroyed physical property essential to the success of the agricultural operation, including livestock losses. Examples of property commonly affected include essential farm buildings, fixtures to real estate, equipment, livestock, perennial crops, fruit and nut bearing trees, and harvested or stored crops and hay.

Triggering Disaster #1

Impacted Area : Mississippi and Louisiana

Triggering Disaster: Excessive rain, high winds, and lightning that occurred January 9 through January 10, 2026

Application Deadline : October 9, 2026

Primary Counties Eligible:

Contiguous Counties Also Eligible:

  • Mississippi: Amite, Lincoln, and Walthall

  • Louisiana: Tangipahoa and Washington

Triggering Disaster #2

Impacted Area : Mississippi and Louisiana

Triggering Disaster: Tornado, excessive rain, high winds, and lightning that occurred on January 9 through January 10, 2026

Application Deadline : October 9, 2026

Primary Counties Eligible:

Contiguous Counties Also Eligible:

More Resources

On farmers.gov, the Disaster Assistance Discovery Tool , Disaster Assistance-at-a-Glance fact sheet , and Loan Assistance Tool can help you determine program or loan options. To file a Notice of Loss or to ask questions about available programs, contact your local USDA Service Center .

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Federal Emergency Management Agency designates three Louisiana Parishes as natural disaster areas due to high winds, tornado, lightning, excessive rain and flash flooding from January 9th and 10th weather

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