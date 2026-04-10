Ready Electric Voted Best Electrician Los Angeles; Adds 10 Trucks for Expansion

Ready Electric’s 10 new trucks ready to serve Los Angeles. Now providing priority electrical service to Pasadena and the Arroyo. Proudly Voted Best Electrician in Los Angeles by our local community! Your 24/7 emergency electrician in Glendale—now with faster response times. Expert EV charger installations for a greener, more modern LA.

Voted Best Electrician Los Angeles by Yelp, Ready Electric adds 10 trucks to its fleet to expand 24/7 service in Pasadena, Glendale, and Northeast LA.

Being Voted Best Electrician Los Angeles is an honor. Our 10-truck expansion ensures every home from Eagle Rock to Pasadena gets the 5-star reliability they’ve come to expect.” — JR Hernandez

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ready Electric Named Best Electrician in Los Angeles by Yelp Community ; Announces Massive 10-Truck Fleet Expansion to Serve Greater LA and PasadenaReady Electric, a leader in residential and commercial electrical services, is proud to announce that it has been officially recognized as the “ Voted Best Electrician Los Angeles ” by local residents and the Yelp community. In celebration of this honor and to meet a 300% increase in service requests, Ready Electric is deploying 10 new fully-equipped service trucks to its fleet, significantly expanding its reach into Glendale, Pasadena, and the surrounding San Gabriel Valley.As the premier Los Angeles Electrician , Ready Electric has built a reputation for 5-star reliability, transparency, and technical expertise. The addition of 10 new trucks allows the company to slash response times for emergency repairs, EV charger installations, and panel upgrades, ensuring that safety and power are restored to Los Angeles homes faster than ever before.“Best Electrician in Los Angeles by Yelp Community isn't just a title for us; it’s a responsibility,” said Jesse, Owner of Ready Electric. “Our customers told us they wanted faster response times and the same quality of work in areas like Pasadena and Glendale. By adding 10 trucks to our fleet, we are effectively tripling our presence on the road. Whether it’s a midnight emergency in Eagle Rock or a full rewiring project in Altadena, a top-rated Los Angeles Electrician is now just minutes away.”Dominating the Local Grid: Identifying New Service AreasBased on recent service demand scans, Ready Electric is prioritizing rapid-response dispatching to the following key neighborhoods and zip codes:The Northeast LA Core: Eagle Rock (90041), Highland Park (90042), and Glassell Park (90065).The Pasadena Expansion: West Pasadena (91105, 91103) and South Pasadena (91030).The Glendale Corridor: East Glendale (91206, 91205) and Verdugo Park.North Foothills: Altadena (91001).East Side Growth: El Sereno (90032) and Monterey Hills.Why Locals Choose Ready ElectricThe Yelp community and local homeowners have consistently rated Ready Electric as the top choice for their "Red Carpet" service approach. Specializing in high-demand upgrades for 2026, including smart home integration and heavy-duty electrical panel modernizations, the company remains the go-to Los Angeles Electrician for both vintage character homes and modern developments.“We don’t just fix wires; we power lives,” added JR. “With our expanded 10-truck fleet, we are ready to serve as the primary Los Angeles Electrician for every zip code from the hills of Altadena to the streets of Glendale.”For more information, or to book an appointment with the team Voted Best Electrician Los Angeles, visit [Your Website URL] or call (323) 286-9800.About Ready Electric:Ready Electric is an award-winning electrical contractor based in Los Angeles, California. Known for their 5-star Yelp rating and community-first approach, they provide a full suite of services including 24/7 emergency repair, EV charging solutions, and comprehensive residential upgrades.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.