O’Neil Digital Solutions Expands Sales Leadership with Two Strategic Hires

(Left) Jeff Melton, Senior Vice President, Sales; (Right) Ian Franklin, Vice President of Sales

O'Neil Digital Solutions welcomes Jeff Melton as SVP of Sales and Ian Franklin as Sales Executive, Banking, expanding enterprise CCM leadership.

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- O’Neil Digital Solutions , a recognized leader in Customer Communications Management (CCM) and customer experience technology for the healthcare and financial services industries, today announced the addition of two senior sales professionals to its growing team. Jeff Melton has joined as Senior Vice President of Sales, and Ian Franklin has been named Sales Executive, Banking, further strengthening O’Neil’s go-to-market capabilities across its core markets.These appointments reflect O’Neil’s continued investment in enterprise sales leadership as demand accelerates for its ONEsuite ™ platform — a unified omnichannel communications infrastructure purpose-built for regulated industries.Jeff Melton — Senior Vice President, SalesJeff Melton brings more than two decades of experience in data-driven marketing, CCM, and omnichannel customer engagement to his role as Senior Vice President of Sales. He has spent his career partnering with major insurance carriers, healthcare organizations, and financial services companies to address one of the industry’s most persistent challenges: delivering the right message, through the right channel, at the right time — while maintaining regulatory compliance and operational efficiency.At O’Neil, Jeff will lead strategic sales initiatives that help payers and financial institutions modernize legacy communication workflows and implement scalable, omnichannel platforms supporting member and customer acquisition, onboarding, servicing, and retention. He is particularly focused on helping organizations bridge the gap between digital transformation goals and the operational demands of high-volume, compliance-driven communications.“Jeff’s combination of deep industry expertise and strategic sales leadership is exactly what our clients and prospects need from a trusted partner,” said Mark Rosson, CRO of O’Neil Digital Solutions. “As organizations across healthcare and financial services race to modernize their communications infrastructure, Jeff will help them see what’s possible — and how O’Neil can get them there.”Ian Franklin — Sales Executive, BankingIan Franklin joins O’Neil with more than 20 years of enterprise sales experience across financial services, fintech, and regulated markets. Based on the East Coast, Ian has built a strong track record closing complex, multi-year enterprise agreements and cultivating long-term relationships with banks, credit unions, and large financial institutions nationwide. He has consistently exceeded revenue targets, secured multimillion-dollar contracts, and aligned go-to-market strategies with evolving digital solutions to drive sustainable client growth.In his role as Sales Executive, Banking, Ian will focus on expanding O’Neil’s presence among banks and financial institutions seeking to consolidate vendors, modernize client communications, and deliver more personalized, compliant omnichannel experiences at scale. Known for his consultative approach and ability to navigate complex sales cycles, Ian brings a disciplined, results-driven mindset alongside a strong commitment to client success.“O’Neil is at an inflection point — the market need for what they deliver has never been more urgent, and the platform is ready to meet it,” said Ian Franklin. “I’m excited to bring O’Neil’s capabilities to banking clients who are looking for a partner that understands the complexity of their world and can deliver real, measurable outcomes.”About O’Neil Digital SolutionsO’Neil Digital Solutions is a leading provider of Customer Communications Management (CCM) and customer experience technology for highly regulated industries, including healthcare payers and financial services organizations. With more than 50 years of experience and a recognized Leader designation on the Aspire Leaderboard every year since 2021, O’Neil helps enterprise clients unify their communications infrastructure, optimize omnichannel delivery, and create personalized, compliant member and customer experiences at scale. O’Neil’s ONEsuite™ platform powers print, digital, and data-driven communications across the full customer lifecycle.###Media ContactO’Neil Digital Solutions12655 Beatrice St., Los Angeles, CA 90066

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