Radity Introduces adbrio™ a P&C Portal and Orchestration Platform Accelerating Growth and Lowering Operating Costs

Radity provides software engineering, staff augmentation, and ready‑to‑use solutions for insurers Ozgur Aksakal

Already in production with partner MGAs and carriers, debuting with certified integration for Socotra Policy

MGAs and carriers should establish a core-agnostic orchestration layer that connects PAS, claims, CRM, billing, and other systems, reducing duplication of cost, complexity, and compliance risk.” — Ozgur Aksakal, CEO at Radity

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Radity , a Zurich-based software engineering and insurance technology firm, today announced the launch of adbrio™, an insurance portal and orchestration platform already in use by MGAs and carriers across personal and commercial business lines. adbrio™ delivers purpose-built portals for agent onboarding and sales, direct-to-consumer quote and bind, underwriting, and policy servicing — helping insurers grow premium and reduce operating costs in less than three months.Built to DifferentiateIn a competitive insurance market, the carriers and MGAs that win are those that deliver better user experiences and proprietary workflows their competitors can’t easily replicate. adbrio™’s orchestration layer, rules engine and out-of-the-box integrations get clients operational fast, but the platform is equally designed for building a competitive edge. Clients can create tailored integrations, distinctive user experiences, and business model-specific workflows. For MGAs especially, adbrio™ enables niche-building in record time without sacrificing customization depth or intellectual property control. The underlying principle: differentiate where it matters, standardize where it improves operational efficiency.Sell More, Through Every Channeladbrio™ compresses the time between agent appointment and first bound policy, turning faster onboarding directly into faster premium growth. Dedicated underwriting portals give underwriters structured, efficient workflows to evaluate and bind risks, bringing consistency to complex commercial and E&S submissions without slowing down the process. For carriers who want to reach customers across every available channel, adbrio™ supports agent-driven distribution, direct-to-consumer sales, and everything in between from a single platform. Carriers can offer a fully branded direct-to-consumer quote and bind experience while simultaneously supporting their agent and broker networks through dedicated producer portals. Every channel draws from the same core, with no duplication of data or process between them, giving carriers a complete and consistent view of their business regardless of how a policy is sold.Reduce Costs Through Smarter Servicingadbrio™’s service tools give policyholders and agents self-service capabilities that reduce inbound contact volume, while back-office workflows automate routine processes that consume staff time. The result is an operations team that handles a larger book with the same headcount, focused on relationships, not transactions.Fast to Deploy, Built to Fitadbrio™ is up and running in less than 30 days without sacrificing configurability. The extensible orchestration layer includes pre-built integrations for major data providers, CRMs, and payment systems so custom integration work doesn't slow down your timeline. The result is a complete, connected solution from day one, tailored to each client’s workflows, branding, and product lines.“MGAs and carriers should establish a core-agnostic orchestration layer that connects PAS, claims, CRM, billing, and reporting systems, reducing duplication of cost, operational complexity, and compliance risk. adbrio™ is designed with this architecture in mind,” said Ozgur Aksakal, CEO & Founder of Radity.adbrio™ launches today with a certified integration for Socotra Policy, with support for additional core platforms to follow. Socotra provides a cloud-native core platform for policy and billing that enables insurers to launch and iterate products with speed and control. Its open API architecture gives carriers and MGAs direct access to their data and business logic.“Socotra gives insurers a modern core with clean APIs and full control of their data,” said Greg Murphy, Head of Partnerships at Socotra. “adbrio™ complements that foundation by delivering a purpose-built distribution and servicing layer. Together, carriers and MGAs can launch new channels faster while keeping policy, billing, and underwriting aligned in a single system of record.”adbrio™ with Socotra integration is available immediately. Insurers and MGAs running other core platforms can contact Radity to discuss integration timelines.About RadityRadity is a Zurich-based software engineering and insurance technology company delivering software products, custom engineering, and deep domain expertise to insurers and enterprises across the U.S., Europe, and Latin America. Backed by SOC 2 and ISO 27001 certifications, Radity’s solutions span distribution portals, orchestration, and policy operations and servicing. Learn more at www.radity.com About SocotraSocotra is the most powerful policy and billing technology in the insurance industry. Over 40 insurers worldwide trust Socotra to deliver the fastest product launches and updates, unrivaled data access and control, and the best support for insurance at massive scale–all for the lowest total cost of ownership. With true cloud and open APIs, Socotra is the most mature insurance core platform on the market. Learn more at www.socotra.com

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