‘Santa Baby’ Composer, 99 years old, Nominated for Best Trailer Video & Film In the 30th Annual Webby Awards

Vote until 4/16 Poster-More than Santa Baby More Than Santa Baby.1 More Than Santa Baby. 2

Fans Can Vote Online to Help Santa Baby Composer Philip Springer Win Internet’s Top Honor -- VOTING OPEN Through Thursday 4/16 11:19pm PST

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Los Angeles-based Tamir Music today announced that it has been nominated for Best Trailer in Video & Film; In the 30th Annual Webby Awards . Hailed as the “Internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet. IADAS, which nominates and selects The Webby Award Winners, is comprised of Internet and Entertainment industry experts. Winners will be announced on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, and honored in a star-studded show at Cipriani Wall Street. Winners will have an opportunity to deliver one of The Webby Awards’ famous 5-Word Speeches. Past 5-Word Speeches include: Prince’s “Everything You Think is True” and NASA’s “Houston We Have A Webby”.MORE THAN SANTA BABY is an award-winning independent documentary film about the life, career and music of “Santa Baby” composer Philip Springer. An inspiring story of perseverance, resilience and hope, MORE THAN SANTA BABY honors the prolific artistic legacy of “Santa Baby” composer Philip Springer. His journey over 80 years in worldwide music history reveals a creative lifetime well beyond his renowned Christmas song, proving “it is never too late”. Written and directed by his daughter, Tamar Springer, the film goes far beyond that iconic song to explore the depth of his musical legacy and the extraordinary resilience that has defined his journey through nearly a century of music.“Nominees like Philip Springer are raising the bar for creativity and innovation on the Internet,” said Nick Borenstein, General Manager of The Webby Awards. “At the 30th Annual Webby Awards, this recognition feels especially meaningful. It’s no small feat to stand out among nearly 13,000 entries, and this year’s work reflects the energy, originality, and ambition shaping the Internet right now.”“My father’s musical legacy reaches far beyond his worldwide Christmas standard, “Santa Baby”. His career spans 8 decades with the most legendary artists and locations of the 20th century. His story is an inspiring journey, a prolific lifetime of creativity, and he truly deserves this recognition. We are relying on his supporters worldwide in the People’s Voice voting category” Tamar SpringerAs a nominee, Trailer: More Than Santa Baby is eligible to win a Webby People’s Voice Award, which is voted online by fans across the globe. From now until April 16th, “Santa Baby” fans can cast their votes at https://wbby.co/57567N to help MORE THAN SANTA BABY win the Webby People’s Voice Award!The Webby Awards - Website: webbyawards.comMedia Contact: Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lyliswebby@ssmandl.com

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