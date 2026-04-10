Indiana Expands on School Phone Ban with SB 78 — NuKase Helps Districts Prepare for Bell-to-Bell Restrictions

New Indiana law requires devices to be inaccessible throughout the school day, accelerating adoption of structured, bell-to-bell systems like NuKase.

Before NuKase, my teachers were spending the first five minutes of every class fighting about phones. That's basically gone now.” — Michael Carter, High School Principal

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In preparation for the 2026–2027 school year implementation deadline, school districts across Indiana are actively evaluating how they will enforce expanded restrictions on student cell phone use under Senate Bill 78. Signed into law by Eric Holcomb in March and effective July 1, 2026, the legislation significantly broadens the state’s existing device policy by requiring schools to limit access to cellphone, smartwatch, and wireless earbud devices throughout the entire school day — moving many districts toward bell-to-bell enforcement. As administrators move from policy planning to execution, the focus is shifting toward practical, school-wide systems that ensure consistent enforcement across classrooms, campuses, and grade levels. NuGerm has announced that its NuKase 4.0 and NuKase XL — a lockable phone case for schools — are available to support Indiana schools as they prepare for the transition.Indiana SB 78: Expanding Device Restrictions Across the School DayUnder SB 78, Indiana schools are required to implement policies that restrict student access to wireless communication devices — including cell phones, tablets, smartwatches, and other internet-connected electronics — for the full duration of the school day. This marks a shift from prior law, which focused primarily on instructional time, to a broader expectation that devices remain inaccessible from arrival through dismissal, reinforcing a bell-to-bell standard. Schools must adopt one of two approaches: a no-device policy prohibiting students from bringing devices to school, or a structured storage policy that allows devices on campus but requires them to be powered off, stored away, and inaccessible throughout the day. Each school corporation and charter school is responsible for defining and publishing its policy, with additional guidance provided at the state level.Designed for Daily Use in K–12 EnvironmentsThe NuKase 4.0 is built for simplicity and repeatability within school routines. Devices can be locked and unlocked in seconds with a single motion at arrival and dismissal, making the process easy to integrate into daily school operations. The case is designed for durability in K–12 environments, resisting daily wear from backpacks and lockers while not absorbing odor or liquid, eliminating the need for specialized cleaning. It is also backed by a 3-year warranty with no ongoing fees, providing a long-term, cost-effective solution. NuGerm reports that its systems are currently deployed across districts nationwide, supporting consistent, bell-to-bell phone management with minimal disruption to classroom instruction.Reducing the Burden on TeachersA key concern among Indiana administrators is ensuring that expanded phone restrictions do not increase the enforcement burden on teachers. The NuKase™ system is designed so that compliance is built into the daily routine rather than enforced manually in each classroom. Students secure their devices at the beginning of the day and unlock them at dismissal, aligning with bell-to-bell expectations while eliminating the need for teachers to collect, monitor, or return phones throughout the day. “Policies are only effective if they can be applied consistently,” said a NuGerm representative. “The goal is to create a system where device access is controlled automatically, supporting sustainable phone-free classrooms without adding to teacher workload.”To facilitate exceptions for medical needs, individualized education programs (IEPs), and emergency situations, NuGerm offers the NuKey™ — a controlled-access solution designed for students who require approved device access. The NuKey™ allows authorized staff, such as nurses or administrators, to grant access when needed while maintaining the integrity of bell-to-bell phone policies. With these accommodations built into a broader student phone management solution , the expectation remains clear: personal devices should not be accessible during the school day. The challenge for districts is ensuring that this standard is applied consistently across every classroom and every student.Implementation Support for Indiana DistrictsTo support schools preparing for SB 78 rollout, NuGerm provides a structured implementation framework designed to ensure smooth adoption across districts. The framework includes policy alignment guidance based on state requirements, staff onboarding and training recommendations, systems for case distribution and student tracking, and strategic placement of unlocking stations across campuses. It also provides pre-built communication templates for parents, students, and staff. Together, these components are designed to help districts transition into a structured, bell-to-bell student phone management solution while maintaining consistency across classrooms and minimizing operational complexity.Preparing for the July 1 DeadlineWith the July 1, 2026 deadline approaching, Indiana districts are moving quickly to finalize their approach to device management for the upcoming school year. Schools that implement structured systems early are positioned to achieve measurable outcomes — including an 85% increase in classroom engagement, a 90% reduction in phone-related disciplinary incidents, and a 77% reduction in cyberbullying. These results reflect more consistent bell-to-bell enforcement across classrooms and smoother day-to-day operations. As part of this preparation phase, NuGerm is offering sample units to Indiana districts interested in evaluating the NuKase™ system — a proven lockable phone case for schools — as they build out their enforcement strategies. Schools can book NuKase demo on their website ahead of the July 1 deadline as they evaluate implementation options.About NuGermNuGerm is the maker of the NuKase, a lockable phone case built exclusively for K–12 school deployment. With over 150,000 units deployed across 45+ districts nationwide and more than a decade of experience serving schools, the company focuses on durable, scalable solutions for phone-free classrooms. The NuKase includes a 3-year warranty and requires no subscription fees, offering a long-term student phone management solution and alternative to disposable or fabric-based phone pouches.For more information or to request a sample, visit www.NuGerm.com or contact Info@NuGerm.com

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