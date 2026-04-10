Peggy Ebring Teams Up with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author ‘Relentless’ with Lisa Nichols

Peggy Ebring

GROS MORNE, MARTINIQUE, FRANCE, April 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is proud to announce an exciting new publishing collaboration with Peggy Ebring, who will co-author the upcoming book “Relentless” alongside world-renowned speaker and author Lisa Nichols and a distinguished group of thought leaders and entrepreneurs from around the globe.



“Relentless” offers a powerful exploration of what it truly takes to keep going when quitting feels like the easier option. Through real-world stories and honest reflection, the book examines the mindset, discipline, and inner strength required to persevere when motivation fades and challenges intensify. Rather than focusing on perfection or overnight success, the book centers on resilience built over time, purpose clarified through adversity, and the courage to stay committed even when outcomes are uncertain.



Peggy Ebring is a keynote speaker on the journey back to self after relational and identity collapse. She addresses the inner unraveling women experience during life’s deepest transitions — when relationship ends, roles dissolve, certainty disappears, and the woman they once were no longer fits.



Rather than framing rupture as failure, Peggy reveals how emotional breakdown becomes the initiation into deeper truth, alignment, and authentic rebirth.



Drawing from her own profound life shifts and years of accompanying women experiencing relational upheaval and identity shifts, her work resonates deeply with audiences navigating existential turning points.



She is the author of multiple personal development books that have reached thousands of readers.



She is also the founder of Pawol Fanm, a women’s empowerment event dedicated to elevating bold female voices and fostering transformational conversations.



She has contributed to Martinique La Première television and currently hosts a recurring monthly segment on Martinique La Première radio, where she explores themes of healing, identity, and conscious growth.



As a keynote speaker, Peggy brings emotional depth and grounded authenticity to women’s conferences and conscious entrepreneurship events.



SuccessBooks® is honored to welcome Peggy Ebring as a co-author of “Relentless.” The book’s release is anticipated for Spring 2026, delivering timely inspiration and practical perspectives from Lisa Nichols, Peggy Ebring, and other leading professionals for readers determined to keep going—no matter the odds.

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