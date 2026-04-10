Dr. Nancy Vanderheide Partners with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author ‘The Heart of Success’ with Jack Canfield

Dr. Nancy Vanderheide

MARINA DEL REY, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is proud to announce a powerful new collaboration with Dr. Nancy Vanderheide who will co-author the highly anticipated book, “The Heart of Success”, alongside world-renowned success coach Jack Canfield and a distinguished group of professionals from around the globe.

“The Heart of Success” is a compelling collection of stories that explores the deeper meaning behind achievement. In this inspiring collaboration, contributors share the heart behind their journeys—revealing the values, purpose, and compassion that guide their success. The book celebrates leaders who not only excel in their fields but also lead with integrity, love, and a commitment to making a meaningful difference in the lives of others.

Dr. Nancy Vanderheide is a licensed Clinical Psychologist and Relational Psychoanalyst with additional licensure in Marriage and Family Therapy and Professional Clinical Counseling, allowing for an unusually broad and integrative scope of practice. Widely published, she is a sought-after national and international presenter and teaches graduate and postdoctoral students to explore the psyche through multiple therapeutic lenses. She is Past President of the Institute of Clinical Psychoanalysis in Los Angeles.

With over 40 years of experience, Dr. Nancy brings a spiritually grounded yet clinically rigorous approach that integrates trauma-sensitive psychodynamic, existential, somatic, and energy-based traditions. Her work attends to mind, body, and spirit while remaining firmly anchored in psychological reality.

Her approach is often likened to that of a sculptor: she senses the vibrant, authentic self-waiting to emerge beneath layers of conditioning, adaptation, trauma, and limiting beliefs. By helping individuals recognize the patterns and disowned aspects of the self that constrain their life force, she guides them in releasing internal blocks, re-integrating valuable split off shadow elements and reclaiming their innate capacity for curiosity, flexibility, and self-expression.

Through this process, clients learn to access their own inner resources for healing and self-regulation. The deep self-exploration she facilitates expands consciousness, restores forgotten parts of the self, and supports the integration of a more alive, coherent, and thriving identity.



SuccessBooks® is honored to welcome Dr. Nancy Vanderheide as a co-author of “The Heart of Success.” The book’s release is anticipated for Summer 2026.

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