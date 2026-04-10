SquareBlue Consulting Joins Providity in Strategic Acquisition, Expanding Salesforce & Digital Transformation Services

Providity acquires SquareBlue, uniting teams to expand Salesforce expertise, strengthen services, and deliver greater value with seamless client continuity.

This acquisition is about alignment of people, values, and vision. We’re excited about what we can build together and the expanded opportunities this creates for both our clients and our team.” — Marc Powell, Founder/COO

CARMEL, IN, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SquareBlue Consulting, a trusted leader in Salesforce consulting and digital transformation for mission-driven and growth-oriented organizations, has announced its acquisition by Providity, a premier Salesforce consulting firm. This strategic move brings together two highly aligned teams with a shared commitment to delivering thoughtful, scalable, and impactful solutions for clients.

As part of the acquisition, the full SquareBlue Consulting team will join Providity, ensuring continuity for clients while enhancing the breadth and depth of services available. SquareBlue founder Susan Connor will join Providity as a Partner and part owner, alongside Providity’s original founders, Ben Lorenz and Marc Powell.

“This next chapter represents an exciting evolution for SquareBlue and our clients,” said Susan Connor. “Providity shares our values around quality, partnership, and practical innovation. By joining forces, we’re able to scale our impact while continuing to deliver the personalized, high-touch service our clients expect.”

Providity has built a strong reputation for delivering tailored Salesforce solutions across industries. The addition of SquareBlue strengthens its expertise in nonprofit, service, and complex data-driven environments, further enhancing its ability to support clients across the full Salesforce ecosystem.

“We are thrilled to welcome Susan and the SquareBlue team to Providity,” said Ben Lorenz, Co-Founder of Providity. “SquareBlue has built something truly special—deep client relationships, strong technical expertise, and a thoughtful approach to problem-solving. As a larger team, we are even better positioned to help our clients navigate increasingly complex digital landscapes.”

Marc Powell, Co-Founder of Providity, added, “This acquisition is about alignment of people, values, and vision. We’re excited about what we can build together and the expanded opportunities this creates for both our clients and our team.”

The integration will be seamless, with no disruption to existing client engagements. Clients can expect continued partnership with their current teams, now supported by the expanded resources and capabilities of Providity.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.