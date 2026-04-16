John H. Thomas, Award-Winning Author, Earns Kirkus Review for 'The Terminal Gene' as Audiobook Expands Its Reach

John H. Thomas

The techno-conspiracy thriller earns recognition from Kirkus Reviews as its immersive audiobook brings the story to new audiences

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Terminal Gene: A Techno-Conspiracy Thriller has been selected by Kirkus Reviews editors for the April 15, 2026, magazine issue. Editors chose it as one of 40 indie titles with remarkable potential for promotional opportunities.

The selection comes as the audiobook launches and brings the story to new listeners.

“I am honored that Kirkus editors selected The Terminal Gene for the April 15 magazine issue,” says Thomas. “This acknowledgment reflects the dedication and passion I bring to storytelling, and I’m excited to share this journey with readers and listeners alike.”

Kirkus Reviews describes the novel as “a far-fetched but often fun SF thriller.” A feature interview with Thomas is scheduled for the June 1st issue.

Set inside the high-stakes world of Helix Innovations, The Terminal Gene poses a chilling question: When death’s clock is already written into your DNA, can you outrun fate?

The novel follows geneticist Dr. Emily Harper, who uncovers a hidden genetic sequence embedded in all living organisms that determines the precise moment of death. What begins as a groundbreaking scientific discovery quickly spirals into a moral and existential crisis.

The audiobook version, narrated by Kat Bohn and Scott Fleming, gives listeners a new way to experience the story’s tension and twists.

“The audiobook is another great way to experience this story,” Thomas explains. “Narrated by two outstanding performers, it captures the intensity, emotion, and fast-paced suspense in an entirely new way.”

About the Author

John H. Thomas is a techno-conspiracy thriller author whose work draws from decades of executive leadership in American healthcare, including roles in corporate development, M&A, product strategy, and innovation. He culminated his career at Amazon Business, where he launched nationally recognized healthcare solutions. He later founded a strategy consultancy and serves on the boards of healthcare technology startups. A graduate of the University of Washington with further studies at California State University, Fresno, Thomas brings a sharp understanding of systems, power, and institutional dynamics to his fiction. His debut Maxx King Trilogy earned recognition in the 2025 Global Book Awards. The Terminal Gene followed in 2025, with a sequel scheduled for July 2026.

For more information, review requests, or interview inquiries, visit https://realjohnthomas.com/

John H. Thomas is available for interviews.

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