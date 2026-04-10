Independent Candidate to File Ballot Petition for Kentucky’s 6th Congressional District

Bowman Files as an Independent candidate for Kentucky's 6th Congressional District

Congress, do your job!” — Jay Bowman

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- An independent candidate is set to file a petition for ballot access in Kentucky’s 6th Congressional District, marking the official start of a campaign aimed at offering voters an alternative to the two major parties.The candidate, Jay J Bowman , will submit the required documents at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, April 13, at the Office of the Secretary of StateElection Division1025 Capital Center Drive, Suite 201Frankfort, KY 40601The filing signifies the formal entry into the race for the U.S. House seat currently held by Andy Barr. Bowman is running as an unaffiliated candidate, citing growing public dissatisfaction with partisan gridlock in Congress. In a statement, the campaign emphasized a platform centered on fiscal responsibility, government accountability, and community-driven solutions.“Kentuckians deserve representation that reflects their values, not party mandates,” said Bowman. “This campaign is about restoring trust in public service and ensuring that the people of the 6th District have a voice that listens first.”The 6th District, which includes much of central and eastern Kentucky, has historically leaned Republican, but recent elections have seen increased voter engagement across party lines. Bowman’s campaign plans a grassroots outreach effort, with events and town halls scheduled across the district in the coming months.Ballot access for independent candidates in Kentucky requires collecting at least 400 valid signatures from registered voters within the district. The campaign said it submitted more than One-Thousand Two Hundred personally collected signatures by Bowman, to ensure compliance.If certified, Bowman will appear on the general election ballot alongside Democratic and Republican nominees. The general election is scheduled for November 3, 2026.Bowman, a small business owner, concerned citizen, and parent worried for his children’s future from Florence, Kentucky, has no prior political experience listed. The campaign is self-funded in part and has launched a small-dollar donor program to support outreach.The filing comes amid a national conversation about political independence, with more voters identifying as unaffiliated. Bowman belongs to a coalition of nearly forty independent congressional candidates running for Congress in 2026. The Independent Candidate Network (ICN) hopes to elect five or more independents to Congress to change the narrative for the people. According to recent polls, more voters are moving to independent registrations than ever before in the nation's 250-year history.Bowman’s campaign will host a brief public event following the filing, inviting supporters and media to attend.For campaign information, visit www.bowman2026.com or contact j@bowman2026.com or phone, 1.859.321.2177.

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