Kesar India Limited Long‑Term Growth Visibility with INR 5,100 Plus Crore Development Pipeline Across 29 Projects

Kesar India's Growth Visibility With INR 5,100 crore for 12.24 million sqft developable area in 29 projects across residential & large format developments.

Kesar India Limited (BSE:543542)

NAGPUR, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Key Highlights:- Development Pipeline Of INR 5,100 Plus Crore GDV- 12.24 Million Sq. Ft. Developable Area- 29 Projects Across Residential And Mixed-Use- 3–5 Years Execution Visibility- Additional INR 4,000 Crore GDV Under Evaluation Kesar India Limited (“the Company”), a Nagpur-based real estate development company engaged in quality residential, commercial, and mixed‑use projects, announced a significant expansion of its long-term development pipeline through a series of strategic land acquisitions, marking a pivotal shift towards building scale, visibility and sustainability in its growth strategy.Over the past year, the Company has actively consolidated land parcels to address key industry challenges such as rising land acquisition costs and limited future project visibility. Moving away from a short-term acquisition model, Kesar India has focused on assembling a structured and sustainable development pipeline, offering an estimated 3–5 years of execution visibility.The Company estimates total project investments exceeding ₹2,000 crore, to be deployed in a phased and disciplined manner aligned with execution milestones.Pipeline Overview:• 12.24 million sq. ft. of developable area• Estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) exceeding INR 5,100 Plus Crore• 29 projects across residential, mixed‑use and large‑format developmentsThis expanded pipeline positions Kesar India among the emerging real estate developers in Central India supported by a scaled, well-diversified and forward-looking project portfolio.Commenting on the development, Mr. Sachin Gopal Gupta, Managing Director, Kesar India Limited, said, “The strategic acquisitions reflect our intent to build a long-term, scalable platform rather than operate on a project-to-project basis. By strengthening our land bank at this stage, we are laying the foundation for sustained growth while insulating the business from land price volatility and cyclical supply constraints.”Execution & Capital DeploymentThe upcoming portfolio is largely oriented towards large-format and mixed-use developments, which typically involve longer development cycles of 3–5 years. Consequently, the financial impact of this expanded pipeline is expected to crystallize progressively over the coming years.To support execution, the Company estimates total project investments to exceed INR 2,000 crore, to be deployed in a phased manner aligned with the project timelines and development milestones.Future Growth RunwayIn addition, Kesar India is currently in advanced stages of evaluating further opportunities with an estimated potential GDV of over INR 4,000 crore, reinforcing the expansion momentum. These opportunities are subject to due diligence, regulatory approvals, and execution of definitive agreements and reflect the Company’s continued focus on strengthening its future growth runway.About Kesar India Limited:Kesar India Limited (formerly known as Kesar India Private Limited and Kesar Impex (India) Private Limited) is a Nagpur‑based real estate development company with a legacy spanning over four decades. The Company has a diversified portfolio across quality residential, commercial, plotted and mixed‑use developments under the “ Kesar Lands ” brand, with a strong focus on transparency, timely delivery, and customer‑centricity. Ranked 6th in India for YoY revenue growth (Hurun Real Estate 150, 2025), Kesar India is scaling rapidly, supported by a strong land bank, opportunistic land acquisitions, a visible 3–5-year development pipeline, and strategic expansion across high‑growth markets enabling sustained growth visibility.

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