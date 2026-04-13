Milwaukee, WI Law Firm, Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP, Welcomes Sydney Wilcox to Its Criminal and Appellate Group

Milwaukee Criminal Lawyer Sydney Wilcox

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP (GRGB) is pleased to welcome Attorney Sydney Wilcox to the firm’s criminal defense and appellate team. With her background in civil litigation, Attorney Wilcox is an excellent addition to GRGB, bringing a wealth of knowledge and experience with her.

Attorney Wilcox has an impressive educational background. A magna cum laude graduate of Edgewood University, she studied at Marquette University School of Law, where she earned her Juris Doctor. In law school, she served as Chief Justice of the Moot Court Association and competed in the Intramural Jenkins Honors Moot Court Competition as well as the American Bar Association’s National Appellate Advocacy Competition, where she placed in the finals and quarter-finals, respectively.

Attorney Wilcox previously worked for a civil litigation firm as an Associate Attorney, which provided her with meaningful experience and insights into the litigation process. Outside of her work, she coaches and judges moot court teams. GRGB is confident in Attorney Wilcox’s legal talent, as the firm is committed to providing strong advocacy and counsel to clients in need.

About Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP

At Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown, LLP, we have built up a reputation as a well-respected trial and litigation law firm with over 50 years of experience. We are equipped to assist with a wide spectrum of legal issues throughout the Milwaukee area, including criminal defense, family law, personal injury, estate planning, and more.

For more information about our firm and our legal services, go to https://www.grgblaw.com/. We can also respond to inquiries by phone at 414-271-1440.

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