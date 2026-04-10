When Work Triggers Anxiety: Psychotherapist Shares 21-Day Path to Confidence

In Work Makes Me Nervous, Jonathan Berent outlines a 21-day program that teaches practical techniques for managing anxiety and performing with confidence during critical career moments. Psychotherapist Jonathan Berent is a specialist in career performance anxiety.

Workplace pressure is higher than ever, but for many professionals, the real challenge isn’t workload.

Embarrassment and avoidance often prevent people from addressing the problem, even when it significantly affects their professional lives.” — Psychotherapist Jonathan Berent

GREAT NECK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pre-presentation adrenaline and butterflies or job interview jitters are common. But for millions of professionals, workplace anxiety goes way beyond temporary nervousness. Persistent fear of being judged, appearing anxious or making mistakes can cripple performance, conceal talent and stall career advancement for the long haul.

Psychotherapist Jonathan Berent, a longtime specialist in social anxiety disorders, explores this challenge in Work Makes Me Nervous: Overcome Anxiety and Build the Confidence to Succeed. Drawing from decades of clinical experience, Berent outlines a 21-day developmental program designed to help professionals manage anxiety and approach high-pressure situations with greater control and confidence.

“Social anxiety remains a complex challenge for mental health professions because many sufferers never seek help,” Berent said. “Embarrassment and avoidance often prevent people from addressing the problem, even when it significantly affects their professional lives.”

Filled with real-life case studies — from entry-level workers to seasoned executives and famous sports and media figures — Work Makes Me Nervous presents Berent’s 21-day program that integrates anxiety-control techniques, practical exercises and guided self-therapy.

Focusing on proven tools rather than gimmicky quick fixes, this book lays out a straightforward self-help system that shows readers how to:

• Diagnose their particular symptoms and create a map for change

• Understand and balance their mind states

• Achieve and maintain a high-performance mind

• Master the adrenaline control technique

• Use the power of adrenaline to their advantage

• Keep their brain healthy and build on their success

“Work Makes Me Nervous lays out a proven therapeutic method for dismantling the wall between you and your ability to excel at work,” Berent added. “It will enable you to finally say, ‘I can handle whatever situations come my way.’"

About the Author

Jonathan Berent, L.C.S.W., A.C.S.W., has been practicing psychotherapy since 1978. He developed the Berent Treatment Method for Social Anxiety based on decades of clinical work with thousands of individuals of all ages. Berent specializes in social and performance anxiety and avoidant personality disorder. He is also the author of Beyond Shyness: How to Conquer Social Anxieties. He has extensive media experience, with appearances on Oprah, CNN Medical News, Anderson Cooper and many others.

For more information, please visit www.social-anxiety.com or find him on Facebook (Social Anxiety) and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/in/jonathan-berent-78b5958/).

Work Makes Me Nervous: Overcome Anxiety and Build the Confidence to Succeed

Publisher: Wiley

ISBN-13: ‎978-0470588055

Available from: https://www.amazon.com/Work-Makes-Me-Nervous-Confidence/dp/0470588055



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