TOM CAVANAGH, TONY DANZA, and MICHAEL LONGFELLOW to Star in Ben Andron's BROKEN SNOW directed by Colin Hanlon

BS Logo TOM CAVANAGH, TONY DANZA, and MICHAEL LONGFELLOW

BROADWAY ENGINE, DAVEED BEN-ARIE and WILLETTE KLAUSNER in association with NEWYORKREP to present the World Premiere of BEN ANDRON’S BROKEN SNOW

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BROADWAY ENGINE, Daveed Ben-Arie and Willette Klausner in association with NewYorkRep, will present the world premiere of BROKEN SNOW by Ben Andron, directed by Colin Hanlon. It will begin performances on April 19 in advance of its April 30, 2026, opening and will run through May 24 at Theatre71 (152 West 71st, NYC).Starring Tom Cavanagh (Golden Globe & Emmy Nominee; “The Flash,” NBC’s “Ed”) Tony Danza (TV’s “Taxi,” “Who’s The Boss”; Broadways Honeymoon inVegas, The Producers), and Michael Longfellow (“SNL”) stars in BROKEN SNOW, a tense psychological drama set inside an abandoned, snow-bound house, where two strangers—James, a volatile drifter, and Steven, a tightly controlled officer—discover they share a dark familial connection. As they dig through the remnants of their father’s secret life, long-buried trauma resurfaces alongside a mysterious cigar box that may contain the truth they both crave. Standbys include Bob Ari and Max Roll.The creative team Scott Adam Davis (Set Designer), Jeff Croiter (Lighting Designer), Bill Toles (Sound Design), Lisa Zinni (Costume Designer), Rod Kinter (Fight Coordinator), Caitlyn Murphy (Props Designer), Mitch Strong (Production Manager), Robin Carus (Casting), and Aaron Grant Theatrical (General Manager).Broken Snow will begin April 19, opening April 30, 2026, and running through May 23 at Theatre 71 (152 West 71st, NYC). Tickets are $50-$140. For tickets and information, visit www.BrokenSnow.com The show will play Tuesday at 7 PM; Wednesday at 2 PM & 7 PM; Thursday at 7 PM; Friday at 8 PM; Saturday at 3 PM & 8 PM; Sunday at 3 PM & 7 PM. ( Added shows on Monday 4/20 & 27 at 7 PM; NO show on Friday 4/24 & 5 /1).BiosBEN ANDRON (Playwright) is a playwright and entertainment advertising creative whose theatre credits include White’s Lies, Brave New World: The Musical, Facing the Music, and Bar Mitzvah in Birmingham. In film/television, his work includes Hunachi and Friends and Heroes. Clio-winning campaigns include The Matrix Resurrections, The Lego Movie, Black Mass, Watchmen, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2, and F1 The Movie.COLIN HANLON (Director) is an actor, writer, director, and producer based in New York City. Last spring, he directed Kowalski Off-Broadway at The Duke on 42nd Street. Regionally, he has directed at George Street Playhouse, Sharon Playhouse, Theatre Workshop of Nantucket, and more. He is the co-producer and star of Submissions Only and serves as an adjunct professor at NYU New Studio, LIU, Stella Adler, and CAP21. As an actor, Hanlon has appeared in recurring roles on "Modern Family," "Difficult People," "The Sinner," "The Good Fight," "Uncoupled," and more. Broadway credits include Falsettos, Rent, In Transit, and the First National Tour of Wicked. Off-Broadway credits include the New York premiere of Dot by Colman Domingo (Vineyard Theatre, directed by Susan Stroman), Final Follies by A.R. Gurney (Cherry Lane Theatre, directed by David Saint), and I Love You Because (original cast).BEN ANDRON (Playwright) is a playwright and entertainment advertising creative whose theatre credits include White’s Lies, Brave New World: The Musical, Facing the Music, and Bar Mitzvah in Birmingham. In film/television, his work includes Hunachi and Friends and Heroes. Clio-winning campaigns include The Matrix Resurrections, The Lego Movie, Black Mass, Watchmen, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2, and F1 The Movie.BROADWAY ENGINE produces and develops new works for the stage. Projects include Brave New World: The Musical, Esther, Kowalski, and Breaking Bobby Stone.NEWYORKREP develops and produces new plays and musicals that inspire and compel social change by telling stories that expose our humanity. By illuminating social and ethical questions through art, we strive to create provocative theater that promotes empathy, compassion, and inclusion. In order to increase access to the stories we tell, NewYorkRep, produces content across artistic mediums.

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