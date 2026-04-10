Catalina Murillo Expands Public Presence as Entrepreneur, Operations Consultant, and Community Advocate

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Catalina Murillo is pleased to announce the expansion of her public presence across business, community, and humanitarian spaces as her work continues to gain visibility. Known for her work as an entrepreneur, operations consultant, and community advocate, Murillo is stepping more prominently into public-facing platforms while building a body of work that reflects both professional strategy and a deep commitment to helping others.Murillo’s growing presence marks an important next step in a professional journey shaped by empathy, resilience, strategy, and purpose. As the founder of Flowwly , Murillo works with businesses across industries to improve operations through systems, automation, and strategic structure, helping organizations move from reactive processes toward more intentional and sustainable growth. At the same time, her public voice is increasingly being shaped by a broader mission rooted in community involvement, humanitarian work, and support for women navigating growth, adversity, and reinvention.As a mother, cancer survivor, and first-generation builder, Murillo brings a perspective rooted in responsibility and perseverance. That lived experience informs both her professional approach and her public voice. Her story reflects challenges many people face but do not often see represented in leadership, building something meaningful while navigating the realities of life, recovery, and reinvention in real time.Murillo’s work resonates especially with women who are balancing ambition with responsibility, including mothers, survivors, and those working to rebuild or redefine what is possible for themselves. Rather than presenting herself as an exception, she represents a broader and more relatable model of leadership, one grounded not only in achievement, but in persistence, clarity, and action.Her work also reflects a belief that leadership should create wider access to opportunity. Murillo is known for speaking on issues affecting underserved communities and for contributing to conversations that support greater visibility, access, and long-term growth for others. In business, that same mindset appears in the way she builds systems designed not only for efficiency, but for lasting value.Through Flowwly, Murillo helps businesses bring order to complexity. Her approach combines operational discipline with a strong understanding of the people behind the process, creating strategies that support both performance and sustainability. As she expands into more visible public, community, and speaking roles, she is sharing insights shaped by both execution and lived experience. Beyond her business work, Murillo has also helped organize volunteer groups and support donation drives and food drives as part of her commitment to giving back. Those efforts reflect her belief that leadership should extend beyond professional success and create practical support for others.“At one point, I began asking myself a simple question: why not me,” says Murillo. “That mindset continues to shape how I approach growth, opportunity, and the responsibility that comes with becoming more visible. I care deeply about building the business side of my work, but I also want to support women in their journey and be part of humanitarian efforts that create real impact.”Murillo’s expansion into more public-facing platforms reflects more than personal momentum. It signals the emergence of a voice that connects business, resilience, and community in a way that feels both strategic and deeply human. As her work continues to grow, Catalina Murillo is building a presence that is deliberate in its pace, grounded in purpose, and increasingly difficult to overlook.For more information, please visit https://flowwly.com/ About Catalina MurilloCatalina Murillo is an entrepreneur, operations consultant, community advocate, and founder of Flowwly. She works with businesses across industries to improve operations through systems, automation, and strategic process development. Her leadership perspective is shaped by her experience as a mother, cancer survivor, and first-generation builder. In addition to her business work, she has supported volunteer initiatives, donation drives, and food drives, and is committed to helping women navigate growth, adversity, and new possibilities. Catalina Murillo is expanding her presence across business, community, and public-facing platforms while contributing to conversations around leadership, access, visibility, and sustainable growth.

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