Charter Oak State College Awarded $300,000 Grant to Embed AI Competencies Across Baccalaureate Programs

The grant is approved by the Trustees of the Davis Educational Foundation

This generous investment affirms Charter Oak’s commitment to preparing students with the AI informed skills necessary for today’s workforce and for lifelong learning.” — Charter Oak State College President Ed Klonoski

NEW BRITAIN, CT, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Charter Oak State College , ( www.CharterOak.edu ), Connecticut's public online college, has been awarded a $300,000 grant over three years from the Davis Educational Foundation to support a college-wide initiative titled Embedding AI Professional Core Competencies into Baccalaureate Programs.The grant, approved by the Trustees of the Davis Educational Foundation, will support the integration of artificial intelligence (AI)–related professional competencies across all baccalaureate programs at Charter Oak State College. Trustees commended the proposal as well-organized, highlighted its strong leadership, and expressed enthusiasm for its comprehensive scope and institution-wide impact.“This generous investment affirms Charter Oak’s commitment to preparing students with the AI informed skills necessary for today’s workforce and for lifelong learning,” said President Ed Klonoski. “We are deeply grateful to the Davis Educational Foundation for recognizing both the importance of this work and the strength of our academic vision.”The initiative will embed selected elements of the Business–Higher Education Forum’s (BHEF) AI Enabled Professional Framework across all bachelor’s degree programs, with a strong emphasis on durable, transferable skills. These include AI literacy and responsible use, critical thinking and problem-solving to evaluate AI-generated outputs, ethical decision-making, and adaptability and collaboration in AI-enabled work environments. Together, these competencies prepare graduates to navigate ongoing technological change rather than specific tools.“Charter Oak State College is setting the standard for what workforce-aligned higher education should look like today,” said Jennifer Thornton, Chief Program Officer at the Business–Higher Education Forum (BHEF). “By embedding industry-validated AI competencies across its baccalaureate programs, Charter Oak is preparing graduates to lead and adapt in an AI-enabled economy. We congratulate Charter Oak on this well-deserved recognition from the Davis Educational Foundation.”Charter Oak State College will provide annual interim reports and a final report to the Davis Educational Foundation in accordance with grant requirements.“The grant was received from the Davis Educational Foundation established by Stanton and Elisabeth Davis after Mr. Davis's retirement as chairman of Shaw's Supermarkets, Inc.”Charter Oak State College ( www.CharterOak.edu ) is Connecticut’s only dedicated, public, online college, offering associate and bachelor’s degrees in high-demand fields including Business, Healthcare, Technology, Nursing, Social Work, Education, and Public Safety. The College offers master’s degrees in Organizational Leadership, Health Data Analytics, Healthcare Administration, and Curriculum and Instruction. Charter Oak is institutionally accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education and governed by Connecticut’s Board of Regents for Higher Education.

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