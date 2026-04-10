Independent Bookstore Day To Break Record with 2,000+ Stores Participating Nationwide

Independent Bookstore Day. Saturday, April 25, 2026

The 13th annual event, happening Saturday, April 25, marks the largest celebration yet, spanning independent bookstores in every US state and territory.

Independent bookstores are turning up the volume on creativity and connection. From can’t-miss exclusives to multi-day festivities, the energy keeps growing.” — Courtney Wallace, ABA’s Senior Marketing Manager

HARRISON, NY, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Independent Bookstore Day is an annual celebration of the spirit, creativity, and community impact of independent bookstores, produced by the American Booksellers Association (ABA). This year marks the largest event in its 13-year history, with more than 2,000 independent bookstores signed up across all 50 states and US territories. Participating stores will mark the occasion with exclusive merchandise, special programming, and one-of-a-kind in-store experiences that highlight what makes indie bookstores essential to their communities.Indie Bookstore Day sparks a dynamic, nationwide celebration — from multi-stop bookstore crawls to lively street fairs — each reflecting the distinct personality of the bookstores behind them. Over 40 bookstore crawls are being hosted in more than half the states, many extending beyond a single day and rewarding readers the more bookstores they visit.The Indie Bookstore Day Map serves as the ultimate guide to it all, spotlighting hundreds of events and experiences happening in communities nationwide on April 25. Whether readers are on the hunt for exclusive finds or planning a full day (or weekend) of bookstore hopping, the map is the go-to resource for making the most of Independent Bookstore Day.Many independent bookstores have been planning for Independent Bookstore Day all year. Some of those activities and participating stores can be found in ABA’s Indie Bookstore Day blog post . “Independent bookstores are turning up the volume on creativity and connection, making this 13th Independent Bookstore Day our biggest yet” says Courtney Wallace, ABA’s Senior Marketing Manager. “From can’t-miss exclusives to multi-day festivities, the energy keeps growing. And while the celebration may last a day (or longer), its impact carries on, fueling a love of reading and sustaining the vital community spaces indie bookstores create year-round.”Actor, director, producer, and podcaster, LeVar Burton, is serving as this year’s Independent Bookstore Day Ambassador. In accepting the invitation to be the ambassador, Burton shares, “From my earliest memories, books carried me beyond the world I knew. They let me explore distant planets, ancient kingdoms, and lives very different from my own. Independent bookstores are where those explorations began. They are sanctuaries of possibility where a single story can change a life. In my forthcoming book, I reflect on discovering and embracing one’s authentic self. Bookstores offer that same opportunity to every reader.”Burton announced his upcoming memoir, Take My Word For It, at ABA’s Winter Institute (a nationwide bookselling conference) this past February. He continues, “Step inside, wander the shelves, ask questions, and follow your curiosity. Every book you open is an invitation to imagine, to learn, and to see the world anew. But, you don’t have to take my word for it!”“Every year, Independent Bookstore Day gets bigger and better!” Allison Hill, CEO of the American Booksellers Association, shared. “And it feels more meaningful than ever this year to celebrate what they represent: human connection, diversity and inclusivity, independent thought and independence, and the power of community and truth.”Tom Gauld, cartoonist of the newly released Physics for Cats as well as You’re All Just Jealous of My Jetpack, designed this year’s limited-edition tote bag, exclusively available at participating indie bookstores on Indie Bookstore Day.This year’s exclusives also feature items from many publishers and vendors including ABRAMS, Blackwing, Bonfire, Drawn & Quarterly, Enviro-Tote, HarperCollins, HarperCollins Children’s Books, Macmillan, Out of Print, Tachyon, The Quarto Group, and Usborne.The event is sponsored by lead sponsors Ingram and Penguin Random House, publishing partner sponsors Simon & Schuster, Second Story Press, Edelweiss, and the eight regional bookseller trade associations (CALIBA, GLIBA, MPIBA, MIBA, NAIBA, NEIBA, PNBA, and SIBA).ABA partner, Libro.fm, is offering special promotions throughout the week including a new member offer, a week-long audiobook sale, and the Golden Ticket in-store giveaway for 12 audiobooks. Bookshop.org will celebrate Independent Bookstore Day with free standard shipping on all orders on April 25 and 26.For additional information, email ibd@bookweb.org.# # #About the American Booksellers Association ( www.BookWeb.org American Booksellers Association is a national trade association that supports and advocates for the success of independent bookstores. We provide members with education, networking opportunities, advocacy, resources, and technology. In turn our members support local schools through book fairs, donations and author visits; promote literacy; provide inclusive community centers; connect readers and books; add character to neighborhoods; champion and center diverse and new voices; and contribute to the local economy. We feel honored to support over 3,200 independent bookstores in their work.

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