AVer UE1 & HUB30 Now Compatible with Barco ClickShare for BYOM Meeting Rooms

Experience the AVer x Barco Integration

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AVer Information Europe B.V., an award-winning provider of AI audio-video solutions, today announces that the UE1 USB Extender and the HUB30 4K BYOM Matrix Switcher have officially joined the Barco ClickShare Alliance as Compatible peripherals, providing users with a simple, reliable BYOM meeting room solution. Listed under Barco’s "USB-Hub/Switch/Extender" category, these solutions are now validated to provide a stable hardware foundation for Barco’s "Bring Your Own Meeting" (BYOM) wireless ecosystem, helping cameras and peripherals connect instantly when users launch their meetings from their laptops.

Validated Stability for Pro AV Infrastructure

In complex meeting environments, the distance between the camera and the ClickShare Base Unit often exceeds standard cable limits, which can lead to meeting delays and the need for additional technical support. By achieving official compatibility, AVer ensures that its connectivity infrastructure maintains the signal integrity and power delivery required for enterprise-grade video conferencing, so rooms stay reliable even when devices are spread across large spaces.

UE1 (Pro AV Camera Extender): As a high-performance USB extender, the UE1 is specifically designed for AVer’s Pro AV and PTZ cameras. It allows integrators to overcome the 5-meter USB cable limit, enabling integrators to place cameras where they capture the best view of participants. This compatibility guarantees that when a user clicks the ClickShare Button, the Pro AV camera at the far end of the room is instantly recognized without latency or signal loss, so meetings begin smoothly without last‑minute troubleshooting.

HUB30 (BYOM Switcher): The HUB30 acts as a 4x2 Matrix Switcher and the central "brain" of a professional meeting room. It enables intelligent switching between multiple cameras and sources while providing 100W USB-C PD charging to the host laptop. Additionally, its compatibility with ClickShare CX-series units ensures that the complex switching of Pro AV peripherals happens seamlessly in the background.

“While many partners focus solely on the camera, AVer recognizes that the success of a wireless meeting depends on the reliability of the infrastructure behind it,” said David Kuo, President at AVer. “By bringing the UE1 and HUB30 into the Barco ClickShare Alliance program, we are providing IT managers with a validated blueprint for extending Pro AV capabilities into the wireless BYOM era.”

Why Official ClickShare Compatibility Matters for Meeting Rooms

- Validated Interoperability: Rigorous testing ensures that AVer’s extension and switching logic work in harmony with ClickShare’s wireless handshake, so devices show up reliably and meetings start on time.

- Pro AV Scalability: The UE1 allows for large-room deployments where the ClickShare unit and PTZ cameras cannot be co-located, simplifying upgrades to bigger spaces without having to redesign cabling from scratch.

- Intelligent Power Delivery: The HUB30 maintains a "one-cable" experience for the user by managing laptop charging alongside the wireless ClickShare workflow, reducing cable clutter.

Experience the AVer x Barco Integration

Ready to simplify your professional meeting space? Explore how AVer and Barco ClickShare work together to deliver a frictionless BYOM experience, and view our officially compatible USB hubs, switches, and extenders on the Barco ClickShare Alliance Page.

For more technical details on AVer’s full range of Pro AV solutions, please visit avereurope.com/solution/pro-av.

About AVer Europe

AVer Europe provides intelligent video and collaboration solutions for education, business, healthcare, and professional AV environments. Its portfolio spans video conferencing, ProAV, education, and connected health technologies, delivering complete solutions that go beyond cameras and visualisers to include audio, matrix systems, and other integrated peripherals. With over 20 years of research, development, and manufacturing expertise, AVer is recognised for innovation, product reliability, and ease of use. AVer solutions are widely deployed across the region, including in over 1 million classrooms throughout Europe.

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