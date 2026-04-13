David Caldwell Joins Gonzales Taplin, P.A. to Head Compliance and Regulatory Practice

David Caldwell has recently joined Gonzales Taplin, P.A. as Partner, where he will lead the firm’s Regulatory Litigation and Compliance practice.

Seasoned prosecutor and regulatory attorney brings more than 25 years of experience across state and federal matters.

David’s background gives him a unique perspective on how government agencies, both state and federal, evaluate compliance and pursue enforcement actions.” — Alex Gonzales, Managing Partner of Gonzales Taplin, P.A.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gonzales Taplin, P.A. is pleased to announce that David Caldwell has joined the firm as Partner, where he will lead the firm’s Regulatory Litigation and Compliance practice across state and federal courts.Caldwell, who most recently was the Executive Counsel for the Louisiana Department of Insurance, has more than 25 years of legal experience, including a distinguished tenure as Deputy Director of the Criminal Division and Director of the Public Corruption Unit of the State of Louisiana Department of Justice. At the Department of Justice, Caldwell prosecuted a broad range of matters, including public corruption, white-collar offenses, violent crimes and complex litigation.In his new role, Caldwell will represent clients across financial services industries such as insurance, healthcare and financial services in regulatory exposure, enforcement risk, and compliance strategy matters. His experience positions him to help organizations respond to investigations, strengthen internal controls, and address evolving legal requirements.“David’s background gives him a unique perspective on how government agencies, both state and federal, evaluate compliance and pursue enforcement actions,” said Alex Gonzales, Managing Partner of Gonzales Taplin, P.A. “He brings a pragmatic, business-minded approach that aligns well with our clients’ needs.”“I’m excited to join Gonzales Taplin and expand my work in a client-focused environment,” said Caldwell. “I’m now stepping into a new, more relationship-driven and client-focused chapter that allows me to work more directly with clients, deepen partnerships, and take on the kind of hands-on strategic work that energizes me.”Caldwell is licensed to practice law in both Texas and Louisiana. To learn more about Gonzales Taplin, P.A. and David Caldwell, please visit our website About Gonzales Taplin, P.A.Gonzales Taplin, P.A., is a litigation and business law firm focused on helping clients address complex legal and regulatory challenges. The firm represents companies and individuals in state and federal courts and provides guidance on compliance, risk, and dispute resolution. Known for a practical and responsive approach, Gonzales Taplin delivers clear, results-driven outcomes.Gonzales Taplin, P.A.Florida Office1555 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd., Ste. 1520West Palm Beach, FL 33401512-799-0528

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