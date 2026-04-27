Building Resiliency: EnergySmart Institute announces a new IECC Residential Energy Code Online On-Demand Course

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Energy Codes are not just about energy, but also occupant health, safety, and building durability

The series of classes that have been offered are superior to any I have attended prior in my career. You are a dominant force of information and delivery!” — Janet S. Plans Examiner Planning & Development City of Lawrence, KS

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- There is a lot of discussion about Energy Codes in residential construction these days. Many building codes departments are weighing the needs and importance of new and existing Energy Codes to determine whether to move forward or backward with them. There is a lot of discussion, but there is also a lot of confusion.According to the EnergySmart Institute , the Energy Codes should really be renamed and be called "The Building Resiliency Code" because the items in the Energy Code are about much more than energy use in a structure. Items in the Energy Code have been tied directly to reduced rates of childhood asthma, to longer lifespans of structures, and to helping structures better withstand natural disasters.The EnergySmart Institute has discovered that while building code officials, builders and developers, and other interested stakeholders may know the building code and how to enforce it, there has been little education and understanding about why the code was developed and the importance behind the code requirements. To address this educational shortcoming, the EnergySmart Institute has developed a new course titled " Overview of the IECC Residential Energy Code ". This course is focused on the IECC (International Energy Conservation Code) Residential Chapters and, most importantly, why this energy code is important in construction. This course covers several areas of the structure and the building science behind the need to ensure energy items are properly installed and verified. Plus, proper evaluation of these items as well as the testing that is involved in compliance oversight and what causes tests and verifications to fail. The companion commercial code course is currently in development.If you are going to be evaluating a structure for compliance to the energy code, or evaluating whether it makes sense to adopt an energy code, this course will help you understand why these code items are in place and how to evaluate them. This course is offered by the EnergySmart Institute, a leader in online, on-demand energy education.Course Objectives:Gain an understanding of what is included in the International Energy Conservation CodeConsider how energy efficiency impacts the health and safety of the building occupants and building durability, as well as energy efficiencyIdentify the areas of the structure that require verification to the IECC and why this verification is importantObtain an idea of what to expect in the future iterations of the IECCFor more information please use this link: Overview of the IECC Residential Energy CodeEnergySmart Institute is an online division of Hathmore Technologies

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