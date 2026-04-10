AIOMEGA® to Publish and Present Six Studies at AADSM, AASM, SSS on AIO Breathe® Adult and Pediatric Airway Therapy

With AIO Breathe, we are establishing a new paradigm — life-long airway management of OSA — a single adaptive platform that grows with the patient from childhood through adulthood AIO Breathe oral appliance for treatment of adult and pediatric Obstructive Sleep Apnea Mission Statement: Bring affordable innovative technology to health and fitness that fulfills unmet need while reducing complications.

Showcasing AAVOAT, TAVMLR® Technology, and Pediatric Growth-Conscious Airway Treatment — Aided by Robotic Precision Execution of AIO AI-Defined Algorithms

AIO Breathe, establishes a new paradigm — life-long airway management of OSA — a single adaptive platform that grows with the patient from childhood through adulthood, in a growth-conscious way.” — Raghavendra V Ghuge, MD, MBA, DABSM, FAASM

TYLER, TX, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AIOMEGA® and the Sleep Medicine Institute of Texas today announced that Raghavendra V. Ghuge, MD, DABSM, FAASM, MBA, along with co-author Advait R. Ghuge, BS, will deliver six peer-reviewed scientific presentations this summer across the AADSM Annual Meeting (Chicago), AASM SLEEP 2026 (Baltimore), and the Southern Sleep Society (Memphis).

A Platform Approach to Multi-Level Airway Remodeling

These presentations highlight AIO Breathe's demonstrated ability to concentrically remodel multi-level obstructive airway segments through the combined effect of:

● Adaptive Antero-Vertical Open Airway Therapy (AAVOAT) — a proprietary therapeutic framework

● TAVMLR® / TAVMLRD® real-time airflow optimization

● CBCT-based non-invasive airway analysis

● Robotic precision execution of AIO AI–defined patented algorithms

This integrated technology platform enables controlled, predictable, universal concentric dilation of narrow airway segments — a mechanism designed to be equally effective across adult and pediatric populations — and is associated with increases in condylar disc space, enhanced airway stability, and significant improvements in OSA severity metrics.

AIO Breathe Pediatric (PDS): Growth-Conscious Airway-Supportive Treatment for Ages 6–17

Pediatric OSA affects an estimated 1–5% of school-age children, with downstream effects extending well beyond nighttime breathing disturbances. Published literature links untreated pediatric OSA to impaired growth hormone secretion, behavioral dysregulation frequently misdiagnosed as ADHD, diminished cognitive and academic performance, and compromised athletic recovery. Current treatments — adenotonsillectomy and positive airway pressure — address symptoms but do not support the developmental trajectory of the growing craniofacial complex.

AIO Breathe Pediatric (PDS) is a dual-purpose, growth-conscious platform providing immediate OSA control and longitudinal support for maxillary-mandibular dental development throughout ages 6–17. AIO Breathe PDS adapts sequentially to each stage of craniofacial change — accommodating the transition from deciduous to permanent dentition while maintaining continuous airway optimization — enabling transverse nasopharyngeal expansion and observed disc decompression benefits.

At each developmental milestone, the AIOMEGA clinical team, treating dentist, and sleep physician or ENT specialist coordinate to ensure airway optimization, dental alignment, and craniofacial development are managed as an integrated continuum. The sequential adaptive airflow improvements that accompany natural growth represent a capability not available through conventional pediatric OSA devices.

Preliminary clinical observations associated with AIO Breathe PDS treatment in the pediatric population suggest improvements across multiple domains:

● Growth and Development: Enhanced craniofacial growth trajectory with supported maxillary and mandibular development during active growth phases

● Behavioral and Cognitive Function: Improved sleep quality associated with reductions in daytime behavioral dysregulation, attentional difficulties, and academic underperformance — consistent with published literature linking pediatric OSA resolution to neurocognitive gains

● Athletic Performance: Youth athletes treated with AIO Breathe PDS have demonstrated observed improvements in recovery quality, exercise tolerance, and performance capacity — benefits attributed to optimized nocturnal oxygenation and improved sleep architecture

● Quality of Life: Families report improvements in daytime energy, mood regulation, and overall well-being

These observations are derived from clinical case series and peer-reviewed presentations. Individual results may vary. AIO Breathe PDS is designed to support airway management and dental development under the supervision of qualified healthcare professionals.

A foundational principle of AIO Breathe's mechanism involves the hyoid bone — conceptualized within the AIOMEGA framework as the "Airway Throttle Body." AIO Breathe achieves antero-superior displacement of this structure, inducing controlled opening of the airway throttle — a non-surgical approach associated with outcomes previously achievable only through hyoid suspension surgery, offering a reversible, non-invasive alternative for adult and pediatric patients.

Accepted Presentations

1. CBCT-Based Real-Time Airway Expansion and Non-Surgical Hyoid Lift Using TAVMLRD® Geometry

2. Outcome-Based Comparison of Mild, Moderate, and Severe OSA Using AAVOAT

3. How AAVOAT Will Become the New Gold Standard for OSA Treatment

4. AIO Breathe® Pediatric (PDS): A 2-in-1 Workflow for Immediate OSA Control and Growth-Conscious Maxillary-Mandibular Dental Development (Ages 6–17)

5. TAVMLR® Device: Breath-to-Breath Real-Time Demand-Based Airflow Optimization

6. CBCT-Driven Workflow — A Case Study Presented at SSS 2026 (Memphis)

"These six presentations demonstrate how AIO Breathe is redefining airway therapy across the entire age spectrum. By combining robotic precision execution with proven multi-level concentric airway remodeling, we are achieving outcomes in both adult and pediatric OSA that were previously not possible. For the first time, we can offer children a growth-conscious treatment that adapts to their developing craniofacial anatomy while simultaneously controlling their sleep-disordered breathing — supporting not just better sleep, but better growth, better behavior, better learning, and better athletic performance. With AIO Breathe, we are establishing a new paradigm — life-long airway management of OSA — a single adaptive platform that grows with the patient from childhood through adulthood."

— Raghavendra V. Ghuge, MD, DABSM, FAASM, MBA

Founder and Chief Medical Officer, AIOMEGA®



About AIOMEGA®

AIOMEGA® is a medical device innovation company headquartered in Tyler, Texas, specializing in adaptive airway therapy and robotic precision oral appliance technology. Its AIO Breathe platform — spanning adult and pediatric configurations — integrates AI-defined patented algorithms, real-time airflow optimization (TAVMLR®/TAVMLRD®), and CBCT-based protocols to deliver concentric multi-level airway remodeling. AIOMEGA holds granted and pending U.S. patents covering its device architectures, therapeutic algorithms, and robotic execution systems. The company is led by physician-inventor Raghavendra V. Ghuge, MD, DABSM, FAASM, MBA.

Media Inquiries and Information:

Website: www.aiomd.com

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Patient Resources: www.thepapstore.com

Email: info@aiomd.com

AIO Breathe®, TAVMLR®, TAVMLRD®, AAVOAT, and AIOMEGA® are registered or pending trademarks of Sleep Solutions of Texas, LLC. All clinical observations referenced herein are based on peer-reviewed presentations and clinical case series. This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Results may vary by individual patient. AIO Breathe devices are intended for use under the supervision of qualified healthcare professionals.

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