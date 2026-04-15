Ahmed Bukhatir Releases Inspiring New Single Celebrating Charity, Faith, and Timeless Good Deeds

Renowned Emirati nasheed artist delivers a spiritually uplifting message through powerful lyrics centered on generosity and purpose.

SHARJAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Internationally recognized Emirati singer and songwriter Ahmed Bukhatir has released a deeply moving new single that highlights the enduring importance of charity, faith, and purposeful living. Known for his spiritually resonant nasheeds, Bukhatir’s latest release continues his tradition of delivering meaningful messages through vocal-only compositions.The newly released single carries a profound theme centered around the concept of “lasting charities," good deeds that continue to benefit others even after one’s lifetime. Through simple yet powerful lyrical repetition, the track reinforces the idea that acts of kindness and generosity are among the most rewarding and eternal contributions a person can make.Opening with the evocative lines, “Charity like mountains countless rewards” and “Steps to Paradise prayers that are answered,” the song immediately sets a reflective tone. These verses are repeated throughout the composition, reinforcing the spiritual weight of charitable actions and their significance in both this life and the hereafter.The chorus emphasizes the divine assurance behind such deeds with the recurring lines: “Lasting charities, this is God’s promise.” This repetition serves not only as a musical anchor but also as a reminder of the spiritual certainty associated with acts of goodness.As the song progresses, Bukhatir introduces a more introspective perspective with lines such as, “My brother, this life is a journey and a confusing path,” encouraging listeners to reflect on the transient nature of life. He further inspires action through poetic imagery: “Store goodness like a hidden star seen by those who pass,” suggesting that even small, sincere acts of kindness can leave a lasting impression.The second half of the track builds on urgency and purpose, delivering a clear call to action: “Now is the time for good deeds, so take advantage of this life” and “Do not say it is too late, the time for goodness has come.” These lines reinforce the importance of seizing the present moment to contribute positively to society.The song concludes with a powerful reminder of the protective and spiritual benefits of giving: “And charity from wealth is a protection, this is God’s promise.” The repetition of this message underscores the central theme of the single: charity as both a moral responsibility and a source of divine reward.About Ahmed BukhatirAhmed Bukhatir is an Emirati singer and songwriter. He began his professional singing career at the age of 20 and released his debut album, Entasaf Al-Layl, in 2000.Throughout his career, Bukhatir has remained committed to producing nasheeds that are both spiritually uplifting and socially relevant. His work often addresses community issues, encouraging unity, compassion, and moral responsibility.With a global fan base and a reputation for authenticity, Ahmed Bukhatir keeps motivating audiences through his heartfelt performances and meaningful lyrical content.For updates, follow Ahmed Bukhatir :Instagram: www.instagram.com/ahmedbukhatir Facebook: www.facebook.com/ahmedbukhatir YouTube: www.youtube.com/ahmedbukhatir TikTok: www.tiktok.com/@ahmedbukhatir Official Website: www.ahmedbukhatir.com YouTube Channel: www.youtube.com/@ahmedbukhatir/videos

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