Ann Crile Esselstyn, 90, Sets Guinness World Record, Illustrating Plant Strong’s Vision for Lifelong Vitality

Ann Crile Esselstyn, age 90, completes world record dead hang

Ann Esselstyn, 90, sets a Guinness World Record, spotlighting the strength, resilience, and lifelong vitality Plant Strong believes can grow with age.

My mom is living proof that strength and vitality do not have to disappear with age.” — Rip Esselstyn

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ann Crile Esselstyn, 90, has set a Guinness World Record as the oldest female to hold the dead hang position, demonstrating the kind of strength and vitality that Plant Strong believes can be built at any age through daily, intentional choices.Coached and supported by her son, Rip Esselstyn— founder of Plant Strong and a longtime advocate for whole‑food, plant‑based living—Ann’s achievement is a deeply personal milestone and a living example of the principles that guide the Plant Strong community: real food, consistent movement, resilience, and strong habits practiced over time.“My mom is living proof that strength and vitality do not have to disappear with age,” said Rip Esselstyn. “What she’s done reflects the same simple ideas we share at Plant Strong every day: nourish your body with whole plants, move with purpose, and surround yourself with people who believe in your potential.”Plant Strong is dedicated to helping people cultivate greater strength, energy, and resilience through every decade of life. Its work spans simple meal solutions made from whole plants, educational programs, podcasts, and storytelling that highlight people like Ann who show what’s possible when everyday habits align with long‑term health.“For me, this wasn’t just about hanging from a bar,” said Ann Esselstyn. “It was about showing that, with practice and support, we are capable of far more than we imagine—no matter our age. The way we move, the way we think, and the way we eat all add up.”Known for her decades of leadership in plant‑based nutrition and vibrant aging, this great-grandmother continues to inspire people across generations through her example, energy, and unwavering belief that it is never too late to build strength and change course. Her world record captures the heart of Plant Strong’s mission: that lifelong vitality grows out of small, consistent choices around food, movement, and community.A video of the official record attempt will premiere on YouTube on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, at 6:45 p.m. ET, giving viewers a chance to witness the moment and hear directly from Ann and her family. More details and Ann’s reflections on training for the record are available on the Plant Strong blog HERE For more information about the record, Plant Strong’s work, or interview requests, please contact:Laurie Kortowich

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