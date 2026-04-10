Peter Basica to Speak at Global Summit 2026 on Closing the Rural Healthcare Access Gap

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peter Basica, Chairman and Founder of 360 Smarter Care and Go Direct Care, will speak at Global Summit 2026 in Taipei, Taiwan, on April 10. His presentation will focus on the widening healthcare access gap affecting rural populations worldwide.At the summit, Peter will outline Go Direct Care’s three-pillar model: Primary Care Delivery, Enabling Technology, and Research Operations. This continuity-based rural primary care approach combines hybrid care, integrated care teams, and engagement-driven technology to improve access, prevent disease progression, and enhance quality of life.Peter will be featured alongside global leaders from institutions including Texas A&M University, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, Georgia Tech, Cornell University, National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University, University of Pretoria, Respond Health, and Nanyang Technological University.The session will highlight how innovative care models, technology, and a renewed focus on trust can help close the healthcare access gap and improve outcomes worldwide.To learn more about 360 Smarter Care and Go Direct Care please visit www.360smartercare.com ###

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