Biomass Briquette Market is Going to Boom, Highlighting Massive Growth Potential 2026-2033| Drax Biomass

Biomass Briquette Market

The Global Biomass Briquette Market is estimated to be valued at USD 1.45 Bn in 2026 and is expected to reach USD 2.44 Bn by 2033

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Biomass Briquette Market is estimated to be valued at USD 1.45 Bn in 2026 and is expected to reach USD 2.44 Bn by 2033, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% from 2026 to 2033. The escalating cost of fossil fuels has significantly intensified the search for alternative and sustainable energy solutions, driving increased adoption of biomass briquettes across global markets. As conventional fuel prices become increasingly volatile and unpredictable, both industries and consumers are shifting toward more cost-effective and environmentally sustainable energy options, such as biomass briquettes.Get the Sample Copy of the Report at: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/9137 Global Biomass Briquette Market Key TakeawaysAgricultural waste segment dominates the market with a share of 38.5% in 2025 because of its abundant availability, low cost, and ease of conversion into briquettes.Demand remains especially high for wood biomass briquettes, with this segment accounting for a market share of 37.9% in 2025, thanks to their high calorific value, low moisture content, and consistent combustion efficiency.By application, heating segment accounted for 32.6% of the global biomass briquette market share in 2025 as a result of the growing need for cost-effective and cleaner heating solutions across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.Asia Pacific is expected to lead the global biomass briquette industry with a share of 38.7% in 2025, mostly due to due to abundant availability of agricultural and forestry residues, rapid industrialization, rising energy demand, and strong government support for renewable energy adoption in countries such as China and India.Europe, holding 19.3% share in 2025, is anticipated to emerge as the most lucrative market for biomass briquette manufacturers during the forecast period, thanks to stringent environmental regulations, strong decarbonization targets, and increasing adoption of renewable heating solutions.Rising Renewable Energy Demand Fueling Biomass Briquette Market GrowthCoherent Market Insights, in its latest biomass briquette market analysis, identifies various factors driving the industry’s growth. These include increasing demand for renewable energy, supportive government policies and incentives, rising environmental concerns, and expanding industrial applications. In addition, the availability of abundant biomass feedstock, rising fossil fuel prices, and advancements in briquetting technologies are supporting market expansion.Globally, there is a strong shift toward clean and sustainable energy sources as countries aim to reduce dependence on coal and other fossil fuels while lowering carbon emissions. In this context, biomass briquettes are emerging as a viable and eco-friendly alternative fuel. Thus, growing focus on renewable energy is expected to provide a strong impetus for the growth of biomass briquette market during the forecast period.According to the International Renewable Energy Agency, global renewable energy capacity reached around 4,448 GW in 2024, with record yearly additions. This growing use of renewable energy is increasing the demand for alternative fuels like biomass briquettes, which is supporting overall market growth.Purchase Now Up to 40% Discount on This Premium Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/offernew/buy-now/9137 High Initial Investment Costs and Alternative Energy Sources Limiting Market GrowthThe global biomass briquette market outlook appears promising due to rising demand for renewable energy sources. However, high initial investment costs and increasing adoption of alternative energy sources might slow down biomass briquette industry growth to some extent during the forthcoming period.Setting up briquetting plants requires significant capital for machinery, dryers, and storage systems. This limits entry of small and medium enterprises. In addition, the adoption of alternative energy sources like LPG, solar, wind, and biogas, which often have better infrastructure or price stability, might also reduce biomass briquette market demand in the coming years.Favorable Government Policies and Incentives Creating Growth OpportunitiesGovernments across the world are actively encouraging the use of renewable energy sources like biomass briquettes through subsidies, tax incentives, and carbon credit programs. For example, a biomass briquette plant was recently launched in Bhubaneswar, India, to convert green waste into eco-friendly fuel. In addition, stringent regulations on coal usage and stricter emission norms are encouraging industries to transition toward cleaner fuel alternatives. Because of this, demand for biomass briquettes is increasing, creating significant growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period.Emerging Biomass Briquette Market TrendsBiomass briquettes are often more affordable than conventional fuels such as coal, oil, and gas, especially in regions with abundant agricultural residues. They can also offer relatively stable pricing compared to fossil fuels. This makes them especially suitable for rural and industrial heating applications.Growing awareness about climate change and air pollution is increasing the demand for biomass briquettes. Briquettes produce less pollution and burn more cleanly than traditional fuels. Because of this, they are widely used for heating, power generation, and as industrial fuel.Abundant availability of raw materials is supporting the growth of the biomass briquette market. Agricultural and forestry residues such as rice husk and sawdust are low-cost and easily available feedstock. In addition, increasing waste-to-energy initiatives are encouraging the conversion of biomass waste into useful fuel, which is further boosting market adoption.Increasing industrial adoption is creating revenue-generation opportunities for biomass briquette companies. Industries such as cement, food processing, and power generation are increasingly shifting toward briquettes as an alternative fuel source. These eco-friendly fuels help organizations meet ESG and sustainability goals while also reducing overall fuel costs.Technological advancements in briquetting are improving the performance as well as efficiency of biomass briquettes. Modern machines help increase fuel density, improve product quality, and ensure consistent output. In addition, growing use of automation is reducing production costs and enabling large-scale manufacturing, which is supporting overall biomass briquette market growth.Request For Customization: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/9137 Analyst’s View“The global biomass briquette market is poised to grow steadily during the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for sustainable and cost-effective fuel alternatives, supportive government policies promoting renewable energy adoption, rising environmental concerns over carbon emissions, and the growing shift of industries away from conventional fossil fuels,” said a senior CMI analyst.Competitor InsightsKey companies in biomass briquette market report:✦ Drax Biomass✦ Fireside Biomass Company✦ Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc.✦ Lignetics, Inc.✦ Green Circle Bio Energy✦ Biomass Secure Energy✦ The Wood Pellet Company✦ Enviva Partners, LP✦ BioEnergy International✦ Jiangsu ZHONGHONG Biomass Fuel Co., Ltd.✦ A1 OrganicsKey DevelopmentsIn January 2026, Drax launched a new Biomass Tracker to enhance transparency across its global biomass supply chain.In February 2024, EKI Energy Services Limited launched a new biomass briquette plant in Nashik, Maharashtra.About Us:Coherent Market Insights leads into data and analytics, audience measurement, consumer behaviors, and market trend analysis. From shorter dispatch to in-depth insights, CMI has exceled in offering research, analytics, and consumer-focused shifts for nearly a decade. With cutting-edge syndicated tools and custom-made research services, we empower businesses to move in the direction of growth. We are multifunctional in our work scope and have 450+ seasoned consultants, analysts, and researchers across 26+ industries spread out in 32+ countries.

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