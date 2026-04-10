The LOFTS at First National Offers Downtown Apartments for Rent in Vicksburg, MS

For more information about apartment rentals, contact The LOFTS at First National at 601-638-8888.

VICKSBURG, MS, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The LOFTS at First National continues to strengthen its presence in the city by offering distinctive downtown apartments for rent in Vicksburg, MS . Located at 1301 Washington Street in downtown Vicksburg, the property blends historic character and apartment living in a central setting designed for residents seeking comfort, convenience, and access to the heart of the community.The community features seven floors and 55 furnished and unfurnished apartments, with options that include studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and inclusive loft layouts. The property features modern kitchens, a 24-hour fitness center, community spaces, private gated parking, a pool, a grill, and a sundeck, offering residents a well-rounded living experience in one location. Its downtown placement also puts dining, shopping, and local attractions within easy reach, reinforcing its appeal for both long-term residents and those seeking flexible extended-stay options.In addition to traditional leasing options, The LOFTS at First National also offers Corporate Lofts with competitive per diem rates, making them an ideal solution for business travelers, contractors, and professionals in need of short-term, fully furnished accommodations in Vicksburg.By combining flexible renting options with upscale amenities. The LOFTS at First National responds to the growing demand for downtown apartments for rent in Vicksburg, MS. The LOFTS team supports prospective residents with personalized guidance on available floor plans and rental solutions tailored to different lifestyle needs.For more information about apartment rentals, contact The LOFTS at First National at 601-638-8888.About The LOFTS at First NationalThe LOFTS at First National is a luxury apartment community in Vicksburg, Mississippi, offering furnished and unfurnished loft-style residences, flexible rental terms, and modern amenities in a downtown location. The property also provides Corporate Loft options with per diem rates, catering to short-term and business housing needs. Its design is aimed at providing a stylish and convenient living experience that meets the diverse needs of its residents.Company Name: The LOFTS at First NationalAddress: 1301 Washington St, Vicksburg, MS 39180, USACity: VicksburgState: MississippiZip Code: 39180Contact No: 601.638.8888Email ID: info@LOFTSatFNV.com

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