ancora Software Adds 70 New Customers in the First Quarter of 2026, Including 20 New International Customers

Intelligent Document Processing with a focus on Intelligent Document Classification and Advanced Data Capture

ancora signs 70 customers in Q1 2026, including 20 international, with multi-year agreements up to eight years, expanding its global automation footprint

Adding 70 new customers, including 20 international, reflects the continued global demand for intelligent automation and the value organizations are seeing in eliminating manual document processing.” — Noel Flynn, CEO at ancora Software, Inc.

DUBLIN, OH, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ancora Software, Inc., a leading provider of Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) and Accounts Payable automation solutions, today announced that the company added 70 new customers during the first quarter of 2026, including 20 new international customers, continuing its strong growth trajectory and expanding its global footprint.While the first quarter is traditionally a slower period for many software companies as organizations finalize budgets and begin new fiscal cycles, ancora Software delivered a solid start to the year with strong customer demand for its AI-driven document automation platform.The newly signed customers have committed to long-term subscription agreements ranging from three to five years, with several customers signing agreements extending up to eight years, reflecting strong confidence in ancora’s technology and long-term value.“Historically, the first quarter tends to be a quieter period across the software industry as many organizations are just beginning their fiscal year planning,” said Noel Flynn, CEO of ancora Software. “Adding 70 new customers during this time, including 20 international organizations, reflects the continued global demand for intelligent automation and the value organizations are seeing in eliminating manual document processing.”ancora’s platform uses advanced machine learning and AI technologies to automatically classify documents, extract data, and integrate seamlessly with enterprise systems, enabling organizations to significantly reduce manual data entry and accelerate document-driven processes.The company continues to see strong adoption across industries including finance, manufacturing, healthcare, construction, retail, distribution, and government, where organizations are increasingly prioritizing automation to improve operational efficiency and reduce processing costs.“Businesses everywhere are looking for ways to process documents faster and more accurately while reducing manual effort,” said Nick Bova, VP of Sales and Marketing of ancora. “Our technology enables organizations to automate complex documents, including invoices with detailed line items, without templates or pre-configured models, which allows customers to achieve automation quickly.”With nearly 2,000 customers worldwide, ancora Software continues to expand its strategic partner ecosystem and enhance its platform capabilities, including the recent launch of ancoraFlow™, its end-to-end accounts payable workflow automation solution that complements ancora’s Intelligent Document Processing technology.The company expects continued growth throughout 2026 as organizations accelerate investments in AI-powered automation and digital transformation initiatives.About ancora Software, Inc.ancora Software, Inc. is a leading provider of Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) and document automation solutions designed to streamline complex business processes. Powered by patented machine learning and AI technologies, ancora’s platform automatically classifies documents and extracts critical business data without templates or pre-training. Organizations across industries use ancora to automate accounts payable, mailroom operations, and other document-intensive workflows. The company serves nearly 2,000 customers worldwide and offers flexible deployment options including cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments.For more information, visit www.ancorasoftware.com

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